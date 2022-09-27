17 greatest Hispanic inventors that dramatically transformed the world

Enjoy.

What is Hispanic Heritage Month?

Between the 15th of September and the 15th of October every year, Americans celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month by honoring the histories, cultures, and accomplishments of Americans who have ancestors from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, and South America.

President Lyndon Johnson established the celebration in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week. President Ronald Reagan expanded it in 1988 to a 30-day period beginning on September 15 and concluding on October 15. It became law on August 17, 1988, after Public Law 100-402 was approved.

The 15th of September is noteworthy because it marks the anniversaries of the independence of Nicaragua, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Guatemala.

Additionally, on September 16 and September 18, respectively, Mexico and Chile commemorate their respective independence days. Additionally, the date of October 12 — also known as Columbus Day or Da de la Raza — falls inside this 30-day window.

However, it is essential to note that the term "Hispanic" is very nebulous, with many interpretations, including conflicting official definitions from the U.S. Census and other "official" sources. However, we'll use the official U.S. Census definition for this compilation of inventors, with no distinction made between U.S. citizens and non-U.S. citizens.

"Hispanic or Latino refers to a person of Cuban, Mexican, Puerto Rican, South or Central American, or other Spanish culture or origin regardless of race. This includes people who reported detailed Hispanic or Latino groups."

So, with that out of the way, in homage to this month of Hispanic heritage and pride, we have honored some of the many noteworthy Hispanic inventors and engineers.

Who are some famous Hispanic inventors?

And so, on to the main event. The following are some of the most notable and important Hispanic inventors.

Needless to say, this list is in no particular order and is not exhaustive.

1. Guillermo González Camarena invented an early color TV transmission system

Guillermo González Camarena. JORGE TERRE OLIVA/Wikimedia Commons

Nationality: Mexican

Guillermo González Camarena (1917-1965), an electrical engineer by trade, invented a chromoscopic converter in 1940 at the age of 23. This device allowed color to be captured by the black and white cameras of the time. For his invention, Camarena became the first person in history to receive a patent for the development of a color television (U.S. Patent 2,296,019). He also filed for additional patents for color television systems in 1960 and 1962.

As late as 1979, NASA transmitted photos from Jupiter using his invention.

Additionally, he promoted the use of TVs to broadcast educational shows to Mexicans living in rural areas with high rates of illiteracy. He also supported tele-education for students attending medical school.

González Camarena transmitted in color for the first time on August 31, 1946, from his lab at the Mexican League of Radio Experiments, located at Lucerna St. #1 in Mexico City. The audio and video signals were sent in the 40-meter band at 115 MHz.

On February 8, 1963, he was permitted to transmit Paraso Infantil on the station he founded in Mexico City, XHGC-TV, the country's first officially announced color broadcast. At that point, the government approved the NTSC television color standard.

On April 18, 1965 (at the age of 48), he was killed in an automobile accident in Puebla while traveling back from Las Lajas, Veracruz, where he had been examining a television transmitter.

2. You can thank Luis von Ahn for those annoying CAPTCHA boxes (and also Duolingo)

Luis Von Ahn in 2015. EneasMx/Wikimedia Commons

Nationality: Guatemalan

Guatemalan-born Luis von Ahn created the CAPTCHA and reCAPTCHA systems for cyber security. To help prevent spam bots from accessing computer systems, CAPTCHA (standing for "Completely Automated Public Turing test to tell Computers and Humans Apart") is a randomly produced challenge-response test.

The cyber-security technique was established in 2000 while Von Ahn was a Ph.D. student at Carnegie Mellon University. Because Yahoo was struggling with automated spammers, he donated the technology to the company without charge. The system's upgraded version, reCAPTCHA, is now used by almost all web servers.

Von Ahn is also a co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of the language-learning software Duolingo and a consulting professor in the Computer Science Department at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

3. Julio Palmaz invented the stent!

Nationality: Argentinian

Julio Palmaz, a vascular radiologist from Argentina, is credited with advancing the field of angioplasty surgery. This procedure helps clear blocked blood vessels and improves blood flow to the heart.

In order to keep heart arteries open after an angioplasty, Palmaz created a balloon-expandable stent in collaboration with physician Richard Schatz. The Palmaz-Schatz Stent was given a patent, Johnson & Johnson, a healthcare provider, provided funding, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved it.

Palmaz was admitted to the National Inventors Hall of Fame in 2006.

4. Albert Vinicio Báez coinvented the X-Ray reflection microscope

Albert Vinicio Baez. Physics Today

Nationality: Mexican-American