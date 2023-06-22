Phallic pendant dating back 42,000 years may be the oldest known penis carving

Figurative art dating back to 37,000 years has been documented in Europe and 30,000 years ago in Africa, although examples exist in Southeast Asia between some 50,000–40,000 years ago.

One of the oldest known carvings of human genitalia is the cave art at France’s Grotte Chauvet, which depicts vulvas and dates back 32,000 years.

Scientists now say that a phallic-shaped pendant dating back 42,000 years may be the oldest known depiction of human privates. The pendant was discovered at a Paleolithic site in Mongolia in 2016.

When one looks at the stone, they would think that the pendant doesn’t look like a penis at all. But the researchers say that features like a groove at the mid-section resembling the glans penis and a short deep groove at one extremity which indicates the urethra, are telltale signs that were carved to portray a penis.