The Party Engineering Issue: IE celebrates Halloween in style

It's the spookiest time of the year, and Interesting Engineering is here to help you celebrate.
Mike Brown
| Oct 28, 2022
Created: Oct 28, 2022
culture
Halloween pumpkin
Halloween pumpkin

cmannphoto/iStock 

It's the spookiest time of the year — and Interesting Engineering is here to help you celebrate.

Halloween is a time when children and adults alike gather from all around to dress up in their best outfits, go out on trick or treating adventures, and watch scary movies indoors.

It's set to be an expensive year for Halloween. The National Retail Federation expects that Americans will spend a staggering $10.6 billion on the event, surpassing the record set the previous year of $10.1 billion.

As the scariest jumps come from the unknown, it may seem like a mismatch for the science-focused engineer keen on demystifying events.

But fear not! Interested engineers can put their skills to good use, sharing their DIY skills and technical prowess to host the ultimate Halloween party. This week, Interesting Engineering is taking a look at the very best in party technology to help you take on the challenge.

Looking for the best tech gifts to delight your kids? Or how about the best outdoor props to scare the neighbors? If you're hosting an indoor event, you may also want to brush up on how to make the perfect science-themed cocktail.

Read below to find:

Come back to this page over the week to read more stories as they are published.

With the right tools and tips, the budding engineer can ensure their Halloween party is one to remember for the ages. With around 70 percent of Americans celebrating the holiday, there's a lot of competition out there to try to host the best party possible — but with Interesting Engineering's handy guide, your guests will leave satisfyingly spooked.

Looking instead to prep for the best summer party of 2023? Check out our previous DIY Home issue, where we ran through the best ways to get your home ready for the ultimate July 4th event.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
innovationie-premium

This space debris removal company is on a singular mission to clean Earth's orbit

Interesting Engineering delves into the missions of Astroscale, a space junk removal company. It is partnering with OneWeb to launch the ELSA-M mission in 2024.

Deena Theresa | 9/14/2022
Scientists create technology to exploit electrical nanowires hidden in soil and oceans
sciencepremiumScientists create technology to exploit electrical nanowires hidden in soil and oceans
Paul Ratner| 10/3/2022
Computer scientists just developed a system for helping AI understand human goals
innovationpremiumComputer scientists just developed a system for helping AI understand human goals
Grant Currin| 8/5/2022
More Stories
health
Major breakthrough in cancer research: Papers reveal 'dark matter' that contributes to disease's growth
Deena Theresa| 10/27/2022
innovation
premiumSpace cement is here: How it could be used to build houses on Mars and the Moon
Deena Theresa| 9/16/2022
science
Antarctic: Scientists unexpectedly discover concealed river system the size of Germany and France combined
Sade Agard| 10/27/2022