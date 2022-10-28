The Party Engineering Issue: IE celebrates Halloween in style
It's the spookiest time of the year — and Interesting Engineering is here to help you celebrate.
Halloween is a time when children and adults alike gather from all around to dress up in their best outfits, go out on trick or treating adventures, and watch scary movies indoors.
It's set to be an expensive year for Halloween. The National Retail Federation expects that Americans will spend a staggering $10.6 billion on the event, surpassing the record set the previous year of $10.1 billion.
As the scariest jumps come from the unknown, it may seem like a mismatch for the science-focused engineer keen on demystifying events.
But fear not! Interested engineers can put their skills to good use, sharing their DIY skills and technical prowess to host the ultimate Halloween party. This week, Interesting Engineering is taking a look at the very best in party technology to help you take on the challenge.
Looking for the best tech gifts to delight your kids? Or how about the best outdoor props to scare the neighbors? If you're hosting an indoor event, you may also want to brush up on how to make the perfect science-themed cocktail.
Read below to find:
- 8 awesome Halloween tech gifts your kids will drool over
- 7 Halloween inflatables to scare the living daylights out of your neighbors
Come back to this page over the week to read more stories as they are published.
With the right tools and tips, the budding engineer can ensure their Halloween party is one to remember for the ages. With around 70 percent of Americans celebrating the holiday, there's a lot of competition out there to try to host the best party possible — but with Interesting Engineering's handy guide, your guests will leave satisfyingly spooked.
Looking instead to prep for the best summer party of 2023? Check out our previous DIY Home issue, where we ran through the best ways to get your home ready for the ultimate July 4th event.
Interesting Engineering delves into the missions of Astroscale, a space junk removal company. It is partnering with OneWeb to launch the ELSA-M mission in 2024.
Major breakthrough in cancer research: Papers reveal 'dark matter' that contributes to disease's growth