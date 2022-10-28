The Party Engineering Issue: IE celebrates Halloween in style

As the scariest jumps come from the unknown, it may seem like a mismatch for the science-focused engineer keen on demystifying events.

But fear not! Interested engineers can put their skills to good use, sharing their DIY skills and technical prowess to host the ultimate Halloween party. This week, Interesting Engineering is taking a look at the very best in party technology to help you take on the challenge.

Looking for the best tech gifts to delight your kids? Or how about the best outdoor props to scare the neighbors? If you're hosting an indoor event, you may also want to brush up on how to make the perfect science-themed cocktail.

Read below to find:

Come back to this page over the week to read more stories as they are published.

With the right tools and tips, the budding engineer can ensure their Halloween party is one to remember for the ages. With around 70 percent of Americans celebrating the holiday, there's a lot of competition out there to try to host the best party possible — but with Interesting Engineering's handy guide, your guests will leave satisfyingly spooked.