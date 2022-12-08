The UK approves its first coal mine in decades. But what about the climate?

Environmentalists have voiced their concerns, saying the new mine will stoke global emissions and spread a negative message around the world about Britain's climate image.

Coal, its uses, and its impact

Coking coal is used in the production of iron and steel, with over 66 percent of steel production relying on inputs of coal, explains Science Direct. World crude steel production stood at 1.6 billion tons in 2013. Around 0.6 t (600 kg) of coke produces 1 t (1000 kg) of steel, which means that around 770 kg of coal are used to produce 1 t of steel through this production route.

Coke is produced by baking coal in the absence of oxygen to remove the volatile hydrocarbons contained in coal, Science Direct explained. Coke making is extremely problematic from an environmental perspective, as many of the hydrocarbons given off during the coking process are hazardous.

To dig a little deeper and explain the effects of coal mining, the U.S. Energy Information Administration estimated (as of Oct. 2022) that in 2021, CO2 emissions from burning coal for energy accounted for about 20 percent of total U.S. energy-related CO2 emissions, and for nearly 60 percent of total CO2 emissions from the electric power sector.

Burning coal creates a number of harmful emissions, including sulfur dioxide, which contributes to acid rain and respiratory illnesses, nitrogen oxides, which contributes to smog and respiratory illnesses, and carbon dioxide, which is the primary greenhouse gas produced from burning fossil fuels, among others.

The British government has underlined that if the country didn't have its own coking coal mine, coal would need to be imported into the U.K. and that the coal mined from this project wouldn't be used for generating electricity. Instead, it would focus on the production of steel. Moreover, it stressed nearly 80 percent of the coal would be exported to mainland Europe and that over 500 regional jobs would be created thanks to the mine.