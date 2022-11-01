The UN climate report reveals the actions needed to combat the climate crisis
The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) published a report that stated that the world needs to take action and make changes regarding global warming and climate change. The report said that the climate crisis is calling for a rapid transformation
The detailed report is called the 2022 Emissions Gap Report, and it mentions how the climate plans submitted since COP26 have made no impact on global emissions. The report looks at transformations needed within different areas of business, including electricity supply, industry, transport, buildings, food systems and the financial system.
By the end of the century, it states, the world will continue to experience worsening global warming unless changes are made. It mentioned the updated nationally determined contributions (NDCs) that each country should follow to reduce emissions. “This year’s report tells us that unconditional NDCs point to a 4.7 degrees Fahrenheit (2.6 degrees Celsius) increase in temperatures by 2100, far beyond the goals of the Paris Agreement. Existing policies point to a 5 degrees Fahrenheit (2.8 degrees Celsius) increase, highlighting a gap between national commitments and the efforts to enact those commitments,” said Inger Anderson, executive director of the United Nations Environment Programme.
Anderson stated that the world would need to reduce emissions by 45% by 2030 to get on track to limiting global warming to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit (1.5 degrees Celsius). However, that seems to be a difficult task with the current high demand of oil and gas. The conglomerates have been gaining profits during and post-Covid, with organizations considering greener and clean energy alternatives. “The report considers transformations required in the sectors of electricity supply, industry, transport and buildings,” the report said. “It furthermore investigates cross-cutting systemic transformations of food systems and the financial system, illustrating that there is immense potential to reduce emissions.” The report says everyone in every industry around the world should do their part to help reduce global warming. “The transformation towards zero GHG emissions in the sectors of electricity supply, industry, transportation, and buildings is under way. Out of the four sectors, the report said the electricity supply sector was the most advanced due to the lower costs of renewable energy. However, increased and accelerated action is still needed if a reduction in emissions is to happen at the pace and scale required to limit global warming to well below 2°C, preferably 1.5°C,” the report said.
It mentioned a combination to form a triple planetary crisis. The three factors include climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss. All the segments affect one another and create the perfect storm that is seen with the current crisis. It also said slight improvement has been made and that the “progress since COP 26 is highly inadequate.”
There are also many short-term and long-term influences on greenhouse gas (GHG) emission, the report said. In the short term, it stated that various “geopolitical and economic events such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine can lead to significant but temporary changes in annual emissions.” As for the long term, it stated “structural shifts in technologies, production and investment decisions, as well as economic and climate policies, play an important role.”
Part of the changes require sustainability and transforming the global source of energy from reliance on fossil fuel to a low carbon base. The assessed global investment cost to make that transformation and cut emissions is estimated at $4 trillion to $6 trillion.
