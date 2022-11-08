The U.S. just seized over $3 billion in Bitcoin, the second-highest amount of criminal cash ever

According to an affidavit signed by IRS special agent Trevor McAleenan, Some of the stolen bitcoin was hidden inside a popcorn container in a bathroom cupboard.

Zhong admitted guilt to the charge of wire fraud, which carries a possible 20-year jail term.

A theft facilitated by the sale of illegal drugs on the dark web

Authorities claim that Zhong stole Bitcoin from the Silk Road dark web marketplace, where drugs and other criminal goods were bought and sold using Bitcoin.

Ross Ulbricht, the man who founded Silk Road, was found guilty on seven charges of facilitating the sale of illegal drugs using Bitcoin in 2015. He was given a life sentence and lost his 2017 appeal.

Zhong utilized a "sophisticated strategy," according to Special Agent in Charge Tyler Hatcher of the Internal Revenue Service's Criminal Investigation, to steal the Bitcoin from Silk Road. According to the press release, Zhong set up nine phony accounts on Silk Road in September 2012 and funded each one with 200–2,000 Bitcoin.

The marketplace's withdrawal-processing system was duped into releasing almost 50,000 Bitcoin into his accounts after he immediately started over 140 transactions. Zhong subsequently moved the Bitcoin into a number of his wallet accounts.

Blockchain analysis and 'good old-fashioned' police work solved decade-long mystery

Law enforcement and blockchain analytic professionals were able to reclaim more than 50,000 Bitcoins from Zhong thanks to blockchain analysis and good old-fashioned police work.

“For almost ten years, the whereabouts of this massive chunk of missing Bitcoin had ballooned into an over $3.3 billion mystery,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams claimed in a press release.