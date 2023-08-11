Thermal attack: Researchers suggest ways to counter threat

Researchers at the University of Glasgow and Lancaster Universities in the UK worked with their counterparts at the Ruhr-University Bochum in Germany to come up with ways to counter risks arising from thermal attacks, a press release said. Users and manufacturers of devices can deploy these methods to prevent thermal attacks from becoming standard.

Thermal attacks are those facilitated by heat-sensing cameras to determine the user's passcode on a computer or device when left unguarded. When a user interacts with a device, the body heat from the fingers goes relatively warmer areas over the keys used. These can be captured using a thermal camera to determine their likely sequence to crack into user accounts.