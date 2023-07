British artist David Lindon has created the ‘world’s first wearable art gallery’, which features three of the most famous paintings by Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh.

The masterpieces, namely Starry Night, Sunflowers, and Self Portrait are smaller than the size of the eye of a needle and measure around 0.5 millimeters. They are invisible to the naked eye and must be viewed using a microscope.

Lindon took two months to create and embed each painting into the watch, which is up for sale at $192,544 (£150,000).

As per the Good News Network, Lindon was commissioned to create the Van Gogh Trilogy to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the famed Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam this month.