The internet came alive today with the official launch of Meta's new Threads app and the immediate responses from those who have started using the new "text-based conversation" app across both Twitter and Threads.

Nearly three weeks ago Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg addressed rumors surrounding the unveiling of a new social media network called Project 92 in a podcast interview hosted by Lex Fridman.

Watch Fridman interviewing Zuckerberg here:

Zuckerberg told Fridman, “text is very accessible for people to transmit ideas and to have back-and-forth exchanges, it ends up being a good format for discussion, in many ways uniquely good. One of the unique things about it is that content can also be first-class.