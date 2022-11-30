3 stowaways traveled 11 days on a ship's rudder, then rescued by coast guards

La Salvamar Nunki ha rescatado esta tarde a tres polizones localizados en la pala del timón del buque Althini II, fondeado en entrediques del puerto de Las Palmas y procedente de Nigeria. Han sido trasladados al puerto y atendidos por servicios sanitarios. pic.twitter.com/1Ei1FieAV3 — SALVAMENTO MARÍTIMO (@salvamentogob) November 28, 2022

Lagos to Las Palmas on a rudder

The three men allegedly boarded the rudder of the Althini II, a ship sailing under a Maltese flag, on November 17 when it left the Nigerian port of Lagos. As the 600-foot (183 m) ship sailed up the Western African coast, the three stowaways spent 11 days balancing themselves on the rudder, inches above the waterline.

On Monday, earlier this week, the fuel tanker reached the port of Las Palamas in Gran Canaria, one of the Canary Islands, located off Western Sahara but owned by the Spanish authorities. The stowaways were rescued by a coast guard vessel at around 7 pm local time and treated for moderation and hypothermia by emergency services and the Red Cross. The condition of one was serious, and he had to be shifted to a hospital.

Popular as a tourist destination, the islands have also become a gateway for African migrants as they try to reach Europe. According to the International Organization for Migration, nearly 3,000 migrants have either died or have been lost at sea when attempting to cross from Africa into these islands, Reuters said in its report.

What happens next?

According to Spanish law, stowaways can seek asylum in the country. However, those who do not do so must be returned to the port of origin of the journey by the operator of the ship.