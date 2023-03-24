TikTok CEO testifies before Congress to forestall US TikTok ban

“You have been one of the few people to unite this committee,” Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-Cali.) told Chew during the hearing. “You remind me a lot of Mark Zuckerberg. When he came here, I said to my staff, ‘He reminds me of Fred Astaire — good dancer with words.’ And you are doing the same today. A lot of your answers are a bit nebulous; they’re not yes or no.” This line of questioning was when they weren't coming into the hearing with their minds seemingly made up.

"Your platform should be banned," Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.), the chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said in her opening statement.

The hearing was held amid growing concerns about the security of TikTok's data. In 2020, the U.S. government ordered TikTok to sell its U.S. operations to an American company, but a deal never reached fruition. The Trump administration previously banned TikTok from government devices, citing the company's purported ties to China.

TikTok's parent company ByteDance is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and headquartered in Beijing, and so the arguments against TikTok is that China's government and intelligence services could exert considerable leverage over ByteDance to get access to TikTok user data. There are roughly about 150 million active TikTok users in the United States, according to the company.