TikTok spent millions lobbying Congress to dodge US app ban, claims report

"Our team in Washington is — and always has been — focused on educating lawmakers and stakeholders about our company and our service," Brooke Oberwetter, a spokeswoman for TikTok, told CNBC news on Friday.

"We will continue our work to educate lawmakers and the American public about our progress in implementing Project Texas to address national security concerns."

"We will continue to work with lawmakers, stakeholders, and our peer companies on solutions that address the industrywide issues of privacy and safety," she added.

TikTok has launched Project Texas in an effort to allay government worries around the possibility of information collection by the Chinese government.

The project intends to put consumer data from the United States into a safe hub run by the software behemoth Oracle. Legislators are still not confident that Project Texas will be enough to allay these worries, though.

Republicans Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Congressman. Ken Buck of Colorado recently presented legislation that would outlaw TikTok downloads nationally.

Promises of Project Texas

The head of TikTok's American public policy office, Michael Beckerman, called Buck's staff and refuted claims that TikTok is gathering user data.