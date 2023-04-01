Trending
Galaxy Clusters
GPT-5
UV light readings
'World first' Fungus Infection
Disney's robot bunny
Ford's BlueOval City
Tesla's supercharger network

TikTok spent millions lobbying Congress to dodge US app ban, claims report

The Chinese firm ByteDance, and its parent corporation have spent over $13 million lobbying members of Congress.
Baba Tamim
| Apr 01, 2023 11:42 AM EST
Created: Apr 01, 2023 11:42 AM EST
culture
IE_Daily stories-22.jpg
TikTok and Shou Zi Chew

1 , 2 

Since 2019, TikTok, a social media platform owned by the Chinese firm ByteDance, and its parent corporation have spent over $13 million lobbying members of Congress.

The ownership of TikTok by a Chinese business is still a focus of legislative campaigns, and some even call prohibit TikTok from operating in the United States, despite this investment.

"Our team in Washington is — and always has been — focused on educating lawmakers and stakeholders about our company and our service," Brooke Oberwetter, a spokeswoman for TikTok, told CNBC news on Friday. 

"We will continue our work to educate lawmakers and the American public about our progress in implementing Project Texas to address national security concerns." 

"We will continue to work with lawmakers, stakeholders, and our peer companies on solutions that address the industrywide issues of privacy and safety," she added.

TikTok has launched Project Texas in an effort to allay government worries around the possibility of information collection by the Chinese government. 

The project intends to put consumer data from the United States into a safe hub run by the software behemoth Oracle. Legislators are still not confident that Project Texas will be enough to allay these worries, though.

Republicans Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Congressman. Ken Buck of Colorado recently presented legislation that would outlaw TikTok downloads nationally.

Promises of Project Texas 

The head of TikTok's American public policy office, Michael Beckerman, called Buck's staff and refuted claims that TikTok is gathering user data.

Most Popular

According to ByteDance's quarterly lobbying reports, all of its internal lobbyists, including Beckerman and Freddy Barnes, who once worked for Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, now represent TikTok.

Moreover, TikTok has employed its own army of outside lobbyists, including former California Rep. Jeff Denham and former Biden assistant Ankit Desai, claims the CNBC report

ByteDance, which spent $5.3 million on government lobbying in 2022, a new high for the corporation, has accounted for the majority of the spending on lobbying related to the social app.

Since 2020, TikTok has spent little more than $900,000 on outside lobbying firms.

In addition to lobbying, ByteDance gave over $400,000 in "honorary costs" to charitable organizations partnered with members of Congress last year.

Shou Zi Chew, the CEO of TikTok, recently testified before U.S. Congress, saying that ByteDance personnel headquartered in China might have access to some U.S. data from the app.

He promised them that once Project Texas is finished, staff won't have access to such information anymore.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/12/13/image/png/sPqCGOqF66a18cdEOUkknr5IFFPwOv3EhDrepmlq.png
How ISS’s new AI-powered program will help real-time monitoring of the climate crisis
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/10/image/jpeg/jlj6taSNyB8voSn0G52elU3bYmIWISXx45IvjV89.jpg
An American non-profit organization built the first 3D-printed school in Madagascar
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/11/18/image/jpeg/s2JqO0VBrW5rml9gUvobXUHp8Uuo2xwJyJOyH8P7.jpg
COP27: Countries want climate compensation, but the US 'continues to block negotiation’
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/29/image/jpeg/2HHtpYseZffpH9WLJ7nR95ueq5t0XAbIVJk4nARG.jpg
These 'new' amino acids may forge weight loss without surgery or nausea
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/29/image/jpeg/wjhZ5bHSusFDAVg4ogIpuep51NfMCoYIBOvYp5Rp.jpg
This hypersonic hydrogen jet takes 4 hours to fly from Europe to Australia
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/29/image/jpeg/z2ydgcBgz8xbAphQoMNz3RcLaVvL0y7D0teUkNza.jpg
The 7 best noise-cancelling headphones for airplane travel
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/30/image/jpeg/vXZ07k96dx1Wjgf5ihtNEGTWuKsLGfBpeUuAoS20.jpg
The Last of Us? 61-year-old infected with 'world first' plant fungus infection
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/12/18/image/jpeg/rUWd5Sfa3IsHMbPZH88VnTmWOoxLTzul6rkEXp1k.jpg
Microwaving the moon may be best for landing spacecraft, propose scientists
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/30/image/jpeg/iXzS3ZgJQFpgx2l7B6KKbWjqVzt1k8RhkDli7Uum.jpg
GPT-5 expected this year, could make ChatGPT indistinguishable from a human
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/11/04/image/png/ojzpfJu0IRpTj4M00xwpG0trUPKNBtmGP9836pGI.png
Transparent solar panels will soon become a window of energy and light in your home
More Stories
scienceThe collab’ you didn’t see coming: science and the Bible: The Blueprint
Alice Cooke| 11/19/2022
innovationHow keeping cool just went green, thanks to solid refrigerants — The Blueprint
Alice Cooke| 11/4/2022
innovationEngineering 'Kanger': A mobile heater for the harsh winters of Kashmir
Baba Tamim| 3/2/2023