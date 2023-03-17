TikTok-ing bomb: UK bans app on govt phones after US, New Zealand next

Earlier, the United States, Belgium, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Taiwan have placed similar bans on TikTok, which has over 800 million users worldwide.

And now, reports are in that New Zealand will follow suit and ban TikTok on all devices with access to its parliament by the end of this month.

IE reported yesterday that China’s national security law mandates Chinese companies turn over customer data as and when requested by the government.

In the eye of the storm

The ban in the UK will not apply to the wider public, but only to "government-corporate devices" used by ministers and ministries. After the U.S. and the EU’s ban came into effect, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had been under pressure to follow suit. But government departments and individual ministers are quite active on TikTok, which is widely used among teens and young adults in the UK.

Downing Street — which last posted a TikTok video of Larry the Cat predicting football results — said it would continue to use TikTok to get the government's message out. It said there were exemptions to the ban under some circumstances, as reported by BBC.