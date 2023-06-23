Titanic director James Cameron knew about the sub's fate since Monday

The news of the implosion of the Titan submersible and the death of the five passengers it was carrying has sent shockwaves across the world.

But the director of the 1997 film Titanic, James Cameron, was not all that surprised when the news broke on Thursday. Cameron says he knew about a possible implosion on Monday itself. In an interview with CNN, Cameron said, "I’ve been living with it for a few days now, as have some of my other colleagues in the deep submergence community."

Cameron, who has dived into the Titanic wreck area 33 times himself, said as soon as he got word of the missing vessel on Monday, he contacted his people in the closed-knit deep submergence community. He said, "I found out some information within about a half hour that they had lost comms, that they had lost tracking simultaneously. The only scenario that I could come up with in my mind that could account for that was an implosion, a shockwave event so powerful that it took out a secondary system that has its own pressure vessel and its own battery power supply, which is the transponder that the ship uses to track where the sub is."