Watch: New Titanic footage from 1986 exploration released

As reported by Science Alert, the video was captured in July 1986 by cameras on the newly constructed remotely controlled ship Jason Jr. linked to the human-occupied submersible DSV Alvin, even though this is the first time much of the material has been made available to the public.

The wreckage is located around 370 nautical miles (685 km) south-southeast of the coast of Newfoundland in the north Atlantic Ocean at a depth of 12,400 feet (3,780 meters).

How was Titanic discovered?

Briefly, during a trip led by WHOI and the French oceanographic exploration group "Institut français de recherche pour l'exploitation de la mer" on September 1, 1985, the wreckage was first uncovered. It was first discovered using a towed underwater camera. In July 1986, a three-person crew returned to the location to further investigate and record the footage.

"The first thing I saw coming out of the gloom at 30 feet (9.1 meters) was this wall, this giant wall of riveted steel that rose over 100 and some feet above us," underwater explorer Robert Ballard said in 1986, per Science Alert.