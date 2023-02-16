Watch: New Titanic footage from 1986 exploration released
Sank in 1912, Titanic had an important place in popular culture besides marine science. After its discovery in 1986, Titanic can be seen thanks to an hour and 21 minutes of rare and primarily unreleased footage. Withal, it's live and free hosted on the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution's (WHOI) YouTube page. It's the first time we can see Titanic footage from head to toe.
As reported by Science Alert, the video was captured in July 1986 by cameras on the newly constructed remotely controlled ship Jason Jr. linked to the human-occupied submersible DSV Alvin, even though this is the first time much of the material has been made available to the public.
The wreckage is located around 370 nautical miles (685 km) south-southeast of the coast of Newfoundland in the north Atlantic Ocean at a depth of 12,400 feet (3,780 meters).
How was Titanic discovered?
Briefly, during a trip led by WHOI and the French oceanographic exploration group "Institut français de recherche pour l'exploitation de la mer" on September 1, 1985, the wreckage was first uncovered. It was first discovered using a towed underwater camera. In July 1986, a three-person crew returned to the location to further investigate and record the footage.
"The first thing I saw coming out of the gloom at 30 feet (9.1 meters) was this wall, this giant wall of riveted steel that rose over 100 and some feet above us," underwater explorer Robert Ballard said in 1986, per Science Alert.
How did Titanic sink?
Four days after departing Southampton, England, on her inaugural journey to New York, the Titanic encountered an iceberg off the coast of Newfoundland on the evening of April 14, 1912, and sank.
The temperature dropped to below zero. Icebergs, frequent in the North Atlantic in spring, were difficult to see because of the sea's glass-like surface. On the other hand, some people blamed Captain Edward J. Smith for being too fast, and Smith wasn't quick enough to stop the ship. As a result of the sinking of the Titanic, one of the most significant accidents in maritime history caused the demise of 1,514 people.
Norman Wagner from the University of Delaware tells Interesting Engineering about the challenges of making extraterrestrial cement for off-space infrastructure.