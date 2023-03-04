The Titanic disaster and her lost souls: The how and why of the dead

Despite efforts to save the ship and rescue passengers, the disaster claimed the lives of more than 1,500 people. The Titanic's sinking remains one of history's most infamous maritime disasters.

But what happened to the dead? Let's find out.

How many people died on the Titanic?

According to most current estimates, of the approximately 2,200 people onboard the Titanic when she set sail, just over 1,500 never survived the voyage. The exact number is unknown because the original passenger and crew lists were inaccurate, for example, omitting some passengers and crew members.

Many people died when the Titanic sank. acrowinthepines/iStock

The passengers on the Titanic who perished came from various backgrounds and nationalities. However, most of those killed were men, and many were third-class passengers, generally made up of those from lower social classes. According to available data, approximately 80% of male passengers in the third class (or steerage) died, while only about 14% of male passengers in the first class died.

Similarly, only about 3% of first-class women died, compared to about 50% of third-class women.

Their country of origin also influenced the demographics of the passengers on the Titanic. Most passengers were from the United Kingdom, Ireland, and other European countries, but passengers from the United States and other parts of the world were also present. Passengers included a mix of wealthy individuals, immigrants seeking a new life in America, and people traveling for business or pleasure.

The ship's crew was also massively impacted by the sinking, with approximately 700 killed. Crew members from all departments, including the deck, engineering, catering, and bridge, are included in the fatalities.

The crew was critical to the ship's operation and maintenance, and many worked tirelessly to save the passengers and keep the ship from sinking. However, due to the ship's limited number of lifeboats (the ship's 20 boats could carry just 1,178 people, and many were launched only partly loaded) and rapid flooding, many crew members could not escape and died in the disaster.

Many famous people onboard also met their end that fateful night. Several notable people died as a result of the Titanic's sinking, including:

John Jacob Astor IV was a wealthy businessman and real estate developer who was, at the time, one of the wealthiest men in the world.

Benjamin Guggenheim was a wealthy member of the Guggenheim family and an American businessman and philanthropist. According to one story, when told rescue was unlikely, he changed into his formal evening wear to face death.

Isidor Straus and his wife Ida, co-owners of New York City's Macy's department store. They were last seen sitting in deck chairs, preferring to die together rather than be separated.

The ship's designer, Thomas Andrews, who was on board for the maiden voyage.

W.T. Stead was a British journalist and editor known for supporting social reform.

Archibald Butt was a military aide to President William Howard Taft of the United States.

The band, led by violinist Wallace Hartley, played uplifting music to try to calm the passengers as they took to the lifeboats. Almost 40,000 people later lined the route to Hartley’s funeral.

The loss of these and many other passengers and crew members in the disaster shocked the world and prompted a renewed focus on improving maritime safety standards.