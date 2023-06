Search and rescue operations in the North Atlantic have entered their third day as they look for the missing OceanGate Titan submersible, which has five passengers on board.

All contact with the submersible was lost one hour and 45 minutes into its dive to the wreck of the Titanic, some 13,000ft (nearly 4000m) under the sea.

Loud banging

A glimmer of hope was offered on Tuesday when Coast Guards picked up a loud banging sound with their sonar, according to an internal US government memo in possession of CNN.

According to the memo, crews detected banging sounds every 30 minutes, and the banging could still be heard after four hours when additional sonar devices were deployed.