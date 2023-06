A major search and rescue operation is underway for a submersible craft used to take tourists to see the wreck of the Titanic more than two miles beneath the surface in the North Atlantic.

OceanGate, which reportedly charges $250,000 for a seat to view the remains of the world's most infamous shipwreck, said that "We are exploring and mobilizing all options to bring the crew back safely." according to a statement on Twitter.

"Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families," the company added. "We are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible."