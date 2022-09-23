Tokyo builds an eco-friendly high-end technology city on the bay
Tokyo’s Metropolitan Government plans to build a high-tech, sustainable city on reclaimed land in its bay area - Tokyo Bay eSG.
Announced in April 2021, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government is clearing the decks for action to make the city carbon-neutral and better able to withstand future climate and health crises.
As its name implies, Tokyo eSG will be designed on the fundamentals of social and environmental governance and combine cutting-edge green technologies.
The project is located in the Tokyo Waterfront City neighborhood, which has an evenly distributed mix of workplaces, residences, educational institutions, and recreational facilities.
The region was chosen as the finest location to carry out the project since it is home to one of Japan's top logistics hubs and is situated in a setting graced with a natural shoreline.
“Tokyo expanded through creating reclaimed land into the sea and that is a strong advantage for us,” said Manabu Miyasaka to Bloomberg, a deputy governor in Tokyo.
The genuine aim of the project is to create a zero-emission city through digital technology, so the city is using the latest technology. The government is planning to finish the bay city by 2050.
"The Tokyo Bay eSG Project serves as a model for post-COVID cities that are both sustainable and economically viable," says Yanagisawa Masahiro, Director of the Tokyo Bay eSG Project Promotion, as per Tokyo Updates.
Many steps to be taken by 2050
Although the project is planned to be completed by 2050, there are important steps to be taken before then. Let's learn more.
Specific innovations will be made, including the development of a 5G telecommunications infrastructure network, the installation of wind, floating solar, and other power generation systems suitable for the Bay Area, the establishment of an energy management system, and the construction of a local public transportation model using Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEVs).
"We want to overcome the dual crises of COVID-19 and climate change together with the people of Tokyo," says Yanagisawa, expressing his eagerness for both the public and private sectors to work together in planning the area.
The companies are very interested in the project
According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the Tokyo Bay eSG Project will likely begin trials as early as next year. 55 companies, universities, and organizations, including Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., NTT Urban Solutions Inc., and NEC Corp., had registered to be project partners as of August.
Some major corporations have already shown their commitment to taking part in the development of the Tokyo Bay region. Konami Group Corp., a manufacturer of video games, and TV Asahi Holdings Corp., a broadcaster, announced that they would construct offices, amusement areas, studios, and shops nearby. These would likely open in around two years.
Toyota Motor Corp. also revealed plans to construct a brand-new sports stadium next to the Tokyo Bay project, with an opening date of 2025. The arena will serve as a home stadium for Toyota Alvark Tokyo, the professional basketball team that the manufacturer sponsors, as well as for other sports. It will place a special emphasis on mobility technology and sustainability.