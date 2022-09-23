Tokyo builds an eco-friendly high-end technology city on the bay

As its name implies, Tokyo eSG will be designed on the fundamentals of social and environmental governance and combine cutting-edge green technologies.

The project is located in the Tokyo Waterfront City neighborhood, which has an evenly distributed mix of workplaces, residences, educational institutions, and recreational facilities.

The region was chosen as the finest location to carry out the project since it is home to one of Japan's top logistics hubs and is situated in a setting graced with a natural shoreline.

“Tokyo expanded through creating reclaimed land into the sea and that is a strong advantage for us,” said Manabu Miyasaka to Bloomberg, a deputy governor in Tokyo.

The genuine aim of the project is to create a zero-emission city through digital technology, so the city is using the latest technology. The government is planning to finish the bay city by 2050.

"The Tokyo Bay eSG Project serves as a model for post-COVID cities that are both sustainable and economically viable," says Yanagisawa Masahiro, Director of the Tokyo Bay eSG Project Promotion, as per Tokyo Updates.

Many steps to be taken by 2050

Although the project is planned to be completed by 2050, there are important steps to be taken before then. Let's learn more.

Specific innovations will be made, including the development of a 5G telecommunications infrastructure network, the installation of wind, floating solar, and other power generation systems suitable for the Bay Area, the establishment of an energy management system, and the construction of a local public transportation model using Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEVs).