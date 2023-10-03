Tom Hanks clarifies AI doppelganger in ad is not him

Tom Hanks clarifies AI doppelganger in ad is not himTom Hanks' AI likeness was used to promote a dental company.Sejal Sharma| Oct 03, 2023 06:50 AM ESTCreated: Oct 03, 2023 06:50 AM ESTcultureTom HanksTaylor Hill/Getty Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.An advertisement with a younger version of Tom Hanks is promoting dental plans. But Hanks didn’t shoot for or endorse the ad. His likeness was generated, without his consent, with the help of artificial intelligence tools. And the actor, obviously, isn’t happy about it.“Beware!! There’s a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me. I have nothing to do with it,” said Hanks in an Instagram post yesterday, where he also shared a screenshot of his AI-generated doppelganger. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Hanks (@tomhanks)Actors protesting use of AI in filmsDeepfakes and AI likenesses are vital contention points in the ongoing protest by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). The union is demanding that the actors be protected against the studios’ usage of AI to map their faces and use them in films in perpetuity without fair compensation. See Also Related AI technology may help to immortalize his performaces, says Tom Hanks Deep fake AI will let Tom Hanks play his younger self With the latest advancements in technology, it has become easier and cheaper to incorporate AI to create a digital likeness of a person. The strike has entered its 81st day today, and there are currently negotiations between the actors' union and big production houses. The other considerable demands of the association include an overhaul in the residuals, considering the revenue from streaming services and fair compensation for performers.Previously, Hanks’ face was de-aged to make him look younger in the movie ‘Here’ directed by Robert Zemeckis. The film used hyperrealistic technology to replace faces using AI and to de-age actors, allowing the director to tell a story across generations.Hanks’ stance on AIStarring in the Adam Buxton podcast in May this year, Hanks acknowledged the versatility of AI and said that anyone’s voice, face, and expressions can be recreated and used long after that person has died. "I could be hit by a bus tomorrow, and that’s it, but my performances can go on and on and on."Although the protests against AMPTP hadn’t started yet, the actor did acknowledge that the film fraternity is evaluating the situation to safeguard members against any unauthorized usage of their images, reported Interesting Engineering."I can tell you that there are discussions going on in all of the guilds, all of the agencies, and all of the legal firms in order to come up with the legal ramifications of my face and my voice and everybody else's being our intellectual property." Hanks added that AI likeness is an artistic challenge, but it is also a legal one.Hanks’ movements have already been tracked using digital motion-capture technology for the 2004 movie ‘The Polar Express’ by Zemeckis. His movements were then translated into computer animation."Without a doubt, people will be able to tell [that it's AI], but the question is, will they care? There are some people that won't care, that won't make that delineation,” he added. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Starlink launches V2 mini-satellites with 'space lasers'Automotive designs for driving in winter on a Lego modelHow air quality systems could solve the biodiversity crisisYou can hear silence, claim researchers, settling an old debateBursts of star formation linked to bright early galaxiesFrom scraps to solutions: Charting progress in metals recyclingLife by 2100: Space settlements, education, and the future of warfareFridman and Zuckerberg record world's first Metaverse podcastDoes hydrogen have a future as a clean energy source?Farewell to JSTARS: End of an era in military intelligence Job Board