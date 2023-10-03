Tom Hanks clarifies AI doppelganger in ad is not him

An advertisement with a younger version of Tom Hanks is promoting dental plans. But Hanks didn’t shoot for or endorse the ad. His likeness was generated, without his consent, with the help of artificial intelligence tools. And the actor, obviously, isn’t happy about it.

“Beware!! There’s a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me. I have nothing to do with it,” said Hanks in an Instagram post yesterday, where he also shared a screenshot of his AI-generated doppelganger.

Actors protesting use of AI in films

Deepfakes and AI likenesses are vital contention points in the ongoing protest by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). The union is demanding that the actors be protected against the studios’ usage of AI to map their faces and use them in films in perpetuity without fair compensation.