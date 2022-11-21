Tonga eruption is the biggest and worst volcano crisis in human history. Here's why

Findings from the Tonga Eruption Seabed Mapping Project (TESMaP) reveal that the Pacific seafloor has undergone massive changes due to the eruption, and it is no longer the way it used to be. The volume of material that came out of the volcano after the blast stands at 9.5 cubic km (2.3 cubic miles) in volume. This is more than required to construct 4,000 giant pyramids like those found in Egypt.

Here is what the TESMaP project uncovered

Erupted material volume from Tonga eruption as compared to that from other eruptions in the past. NIWA-Nippon Foundation TESMaP / Lana Young and Mark Tucker

We recently reported that the plumes of Tonga volcano went 57 km up in the atmosphere and landed somewhere in the mesosphere. These were the highest-ever recorded volcanic plumes in human history. The current study also confirms this fact and reveals that over 65 percent of the matter that came out of the volcano comprised rocks and ash.

According to the TESMaP survey, the eruption was so powerful that it resulted in pyroclastic currents (fast-moving mass formed by gases, lava, and ash), the debris of which could be found even 50 miles (80 km) far from the site of the explosion. The matter carried by the currents has a temperature of 1,832 Fahrenheit (1000 degree Celsius), and it was flowing at 435 miles per hour (700 km/h), nearly twice the speed of a formula one racing car.

Surprisingly, the pyroclastic currents shook the Pacific seabed and led to tsunami waves, but they couldn’t destroy the side walls of the Tonga volcano. However, during their survey, researchers from the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) in Auckland found that the depth of the volcano’s crater has now increased by 700 meters.