A new study published in the journal Clinical Kidney Journal appears to reveal that Bruce Lee's untimely demise was likely brought on by consuming too much water.

Yes, too much water.

How did Bruce Lee die?

At the Golden Harvest film studio in Hong Kong on May 10, 1973, Lee passed out during an automated dialogue replacement session for the movie "Enter the Dragon." He was moved to Hong Kong Baptist Hospital because he was experiencing convulsions and migraines, and there, physicians discovered cerebral edema.

Bruce Lee statue in Hong Kong. Johnson Lau/Wikimedia Commons

They administered mannitol, which helped to lessen the edema. On the day of his death, the same headache and cerebral edema that were present after his initial collapse returned.

To create a movie with actor George Lazenby, Lee traveled to Hong Kong in July 1973. Lee met producer Raymond Chow at his house at 2 pm, according to Lee's wife Linda, to talk about filming the movie "Game of Death."

They worked until 4 pm; then, they traveled to the Taiwanese actress and Lee's colleague Betty Ting Pei's house. At Ting's house, the three discussed the script before Chow left to go to a dinner meeting.

Later, Lee said he had a headache, so Ting gave him Equagesic, a painkiller with the sedative meprobamate and the painkiller aspirin. He went to lie down for a nap at about 7:30. Chow visited the flat after Lee failed to show up for dinner but was unsuccessful in rousing him. After a doctor spent ten minutes trying to revive Lee, an ambulance was called, and Lee was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Lee was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Although there were no apparent outward wounds, Lee's brain had significantly enlarged, going from 1,400 to 1,575 grams (a 13% increase), according to postmortem records. Equagesic was detected in his body during the autopsy.

In an interview on October 15, 2005, Chow said that Lee passed away due to an allergic reaction to the tranquilizer meprobamate, which Chow identified as a substance frequently found in painkillers. Lee's death was formally classified as a "death by misadventure" when the doctors made their announcement.