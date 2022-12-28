Interesting Engineering's top 10 culture stories of 2022
2023 is right around the corner, and it's time for that "new year, new hopes," "new year, new me" memes to pop up all over the internet. At Interesting Engineering, we'll do something kind of different – this is a joke – we'll present you with news articles. Surely, a lot has happened this year, and we are here to remind you of the events imprinted on our minds. Expectedly, Elon Musk was one of the people who commented on a lot of stuff and made many headlines throughout the year, especially on the war between Russia and Ukraine. On the other hand, aircraft was one of the topics we frequently covered in our Culture section.
Here are Interesting Engineering's top 10 articles of 2022, covered by our team of talented writers.
10. The Leaked F-35C Crash Photos Are Genuine, Confirmed the US Navy
The first images of the U.S. Navy F-35C stealth fighter jet that crashed into the South China Sea on January 24 show the stealth fighter floating on the surface with its cockpit canopy open and missing its ejection seat.
9. Ancient human fossils found in the 'Cradle of Humankind' are a million years older than expected
An innovative fossil dating method developed by Darryl Granger, a professor of earth, atmospheric, and planetary sciences at Purdue University's College of Science, revealed that the multiple fossil remains of early human ancestors found at the site of Sterkfontein Caves could be much, much older than previously thought.
8. Russia is building a massive, 50 billion cubic meter gas pipeline to China
Russian gas major, Gazprom, is pushing ahead to build a 50 billion cubic meter gas pipeline to China amid economic sanctions imposed by Western countries.
7. The mysterious aircraft spotted in Area 51 could be Air Force's new fighter
Speculations flew high after a mysterious, never-seen-before aircraft in satellite imagery captured over Area 51 was spotted. The resolution of the image may not be great, but it's good enough to get broad details about the aircraft and its appearance.
6. Elon Musk is challenging President Vladimir Putin to a fight over Ukraine
In an attempt to settle matters quickly, Elon Musk challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to combat back in March. To make sure nothing was lost in translation, he wrote some bits in Russian.
5. A 9,000 passenger cruise will make its maiden voyage to the scrapyard
The plans to launch Global Dream II, one of the world's largest cruise ships, were scrapped after its builders filed for bankruptcy earlier in the year. The hull of the ship will make its maiden voyage to the scrapyard.
4. It's official. Remote work has zero negative impact on your productivity
There is good news for those who enjoy working from home. A research team from the Texas A&M University School of Public Health conducted a new study that found that employee and company resiliency may be enhanced through remote work, according to a statement published by the institution.
3. Mriya: world's biggest cargo plane destroyed by the Russian army
The Antonov An-225 "Mriya," known as the biggest aircraft in the world, was destroyed by the Russian army during the conflicts at the Antonov Airfield near Kyiv, the Ukrainian government announced.
"The biggest plane in the world "Mriya" (The Dream), was destroyed by Russian occupants on an airfield near Kyiv. We will rebuild the plane. We will fulfill our dream of a strong, free, and democratic Ukraine," reads a tweet posted by the official Ukraine Twitter account.
2. A dad faces hard prison time after trying to shut down his home internet
We have all had the experience of watching someone ignore us while they focus on their activities online. This is particularly true of children.
In one town in France, a father got fed up with the amount of screen time his kids were indulging in and decided to do something about it.
1. A mysterious red glow over the Pacific Ocean leaves a pilot baffled
We all see mesmerizing views when flying, but some are more exceptional than others. A pilot flying over the Pacific Ocean noticed one of these, according to a post shared on Reddit.
The images show an almost frightening red glow that cannot be explained. This did not stop people from commenting on the thread with their own thoughts on what the phenomenon may be.
The list ends here. As mentioned above, you, our dear readers, seem much interested in different types of aircraft, discoveries of weird phenomena and fossils, and, expectedly, the war between Russia and Ukraine. We wish you a great new year, where you'll hopefully read fewer stories about wars and more about positive advancements that will make a peaceful world possible.
