These 5 spooky tech gadgets will make your Halloween party a huge success

So, if you have kept the decorations pending for the last minute or are simply bored of putting out the same stuff year after year, here are five robots that could add the missing spookiness to your party. Some of these might require you to do some in-shop purchasing, but some could just be added to devices that you already own.

Without further ado, let's dive into what can be done to make your Halloween party even more spooky.

Lighting up scares

One crucial reason why Halloween may not seem as spooky anymore is that, over the years, decorations have become repetitive and have shown little innovation. Animatronic decorations that resemble life-sized beings and even mimic them fairly realistically do exist, for a price, showing that technology has evolved. What is missing is imagination.

Halloween lights from Phillips Phillips

Interestingly, it is makers of smart lights that have spotted this gap and now give you the option to turn your ordinary lights into Fright Lights at this, or indeed any, time of the year. If you haven't checked it out yet, you might be missing out on the festive specials that your smart light provider offers.

In the spirit of the holiday, many of these lights can be switched to hues of purple, orange, or green using the app on your phone. Some apps, like DynamicHue, also go a step further to offer animated experiences like the image of a sky filled with lightning or the flame of a candle, for added effect. More effects get added to the list every year, so do check out what your locally available smart light manufacturer has to offer.

Sounds to spook

Instead of just relying on visuals to create the perfect Halloween ambiance why not spook your neighbors and trick-or-treat visitors with some ominous music? Luckily, there is very little you actually need to do to get this right.