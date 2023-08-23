Archax, the 15 foot tall mecha that can be piloted by a human

Archax, the 15 foot tall mecha that can be piloted by a humanOnly five bots will be made and are priced at $2.5 million a piece.Ameya Paleja| Aug 23, 2023 02:19 PM ESTCreated: Aug 23, 2023 02:19 PM ESTcultureThe first prototype of the mecha robot, ArchaxTsumabe Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Japanese company Tsubame pulls this straight from science fiction and makes Transformer-like mecha robots. The first, dubbed Archax, has a cockpit where a human can sit to pilot the bot and, at the touch of a button, can even take a different form. Although not with the finesse, the Autobots manage with animation in the movie franchise. Fans of Japanese culture might be aware of the importance of giant mechanical robots in the country's entertainment scene and how they have become a genre in themselves. Japanese companies, known for their expertise in robotics, have also delved into building real-world replicas of these, but nothing constructed so far has come as close to what Tsubame has achieved. See Also Related Giant 60-Feet Japanese Gundam Robot Now Walks Unaided Build Your Own 3D Puzzle Magnetic Mecha in 3 Simple Steps 10 most influential robots from science fiction works How big is the mecha robot? Archax stands nearly 15 feet (4.5 m) tall, and a full-grown human could sit inside the cockpit comfortably to pilot it. The Transformer-like robot has four legs and wheels to help it move around. The structure is made from iron and aluminum alloy, and the exterior is made from fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP). The weight of the mecha bot is around 3.5 tons, much more than an average car. The pilot can navigate the mecha using two joysticks and various pedals provided inside the cockpit. 26 cameras capture data from multiple angles of the bot and display this information on three monitors inside, aiding navigation. At the touch of a button, Archax reduces the size of its wheelbase, making it stand taller. In this position, the bot moves at a relatively slower pace of just over a mile an hour. However, its standard outstretched configuration can cover over six miles (9.65 km) an hour. Interestingly, the robot is also equipped with articulated fingers that the pilot can use to lift objects weighing up to 33 pounds (15 kg). A toy for the ultra-rich? The team recently completed the manufacture of the prototype robot and moved it from the assembly plant to the warehouse. Improvement for Archax will continue to be made while it remains at the warehouse and the company figures out the commercialization aspects of the engineering. Piloting a mecha robot is perhaps a childhood dream for many in Japan and worldwide. Tsubame is building the devices that can make this come true. However, the company plans to build not more than five robots, each expected to be priced at $2.5 million. This begs whether the mecha is just a toy for the ultra-rich. Partly, yes. However, Tatsuo Yoshida, Director at Tsumabe Industries, told Luxury Launches that Archax could also be used as a boarding robot that can be used in applications such as disaster recovery and space development. That leaves governments and space agencies as another potential customer for the robot. So, if you want to make your childhood dream come true, either become a billionaire who can custom order such toys or team up with the space agency and pilot a mecha in the name of science. makesHomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Chinese researchers find novel method to track US submarinesNew force of nature discovered by scientists at FermilabHow high heat affects EVs and what you can do about itMummies show anemia was common in ancient EgyptA "lost world" from a billion years ago discoveredThis bio-inspired leaf generates more power than solar panelsAre wines losing the battle against climate change?Acrocyanosis, a rare and shocking symptom of long COVIDCan the secrets of gummy candy improve 3D-printed foods?Rise of the Pheonix: Pentagon’s 5GAT stealth drone is back Job Board