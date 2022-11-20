Trump triumphs in a Twitter poll about being reinstated, he declines

"The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated," Musk tweeted earlier on Saturday night.

"Vox Populi, Vox Dei [the voice of the people is the voice of God]," he said, referring to the poll that saw over 15 million users vote, with 52 percent choosing Trump and 48 percent against the decision.

In his initial response to the poll, Trump stated that he sees "a lot of problems at Twitter" and will stick to his own social media network, Truth Social, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, quoting a video link from a Republican Jewish Coalition gathering in Las Vegas.

"It may make it, it may not make it," he said.

Truth Social over Twitter

Trump claimed that Truth Social, the platform he created after Twitter Inc.'s former leadership barred him for his supporters' Jan. 6, 2021 invasion of the U.S. Capitol, "has taken the place for a lot of people, and I don't see them going back onto Twitter."

He also said that he approved of Musk's $44 billion acquisition of Twitter and that he "tend[s] to appreciate characters."