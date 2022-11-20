Trump triumphs in a Twitter poll about being reinstated, he declines
Following a nearly two-year suspension, former U.S. President Donald Trump's Twitter account has now been allowed to use the social platform services again.
However, Trump, who was barred from the platform for encouraging violence, expressed on Saturday that he may not be going back to the social platform, despite a narrow win in Musk's Twitter poll.
"The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated," Musk tweeted earlier on Saturday night.
"Vox Populi, Vox Dei [the voice of the people is the voice of God]," he said, referring to the poll that saw over 15 million users vote, with 52 percent choosing Trump and 48 percent against the decision.
In his initial response to the poll, Trump stated that he sees "a lot of problems at Twitter" and will stick to his own social media network, Truth Social, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, quoting a video link from a Republican Jewish Coalition gathering in Las Vegas.
"It may make it, it may not make it," he said.
Truth Social over Twitter
Trump claimed that Truth Social, the platform he created after Twitter Inc.'s former leadership barred him for his supporters' Jan. 6, 2021 invasion of the U.S. Capitol, "has taken the place for a lot of people, and I don't see them going back onto Twitter."
He also said that he approved of Musk's $44 billion acquisition of Twitter and that he "tend[s] to appreciate characters."
However, the former president asserted that Twitter has "terrible," issues, such as negative engagement and fake accounts.
"Truth Social has been very, very powerful, very, very strong, and I'll be staying there," Trump said to the audience.
Trump had previously also hinted that he would stay on his platform, rather than join Twitter again, but a shift in his stance might have significant political repercussions, according to some reports.
In order to become only the second commander-in-chief ever elected to two nonconsecutive terms, the former president declared this month that he would run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.
Before Trump's suspension on Twitter, he had more than 88 million followers.
On Saturday at 10 pm ET, he had almost 100,000 followers. However, later, some users reported being unable to follow the restored account.
Twitter 2.0
Hundreds of employees had abruptly quit the company after declining Elon Musk's "new vision for the social platform," Twitter 2.0, Business Insider reported on Monday. As a result, Twitter's offices were unexpectedly closed on Thursday.
About an hour after Musk's deadline of 5 pm ET for Twitter employees to formally agree to his new, "very hardcore" intentions for the firm, the closure occurred.
Following the event, work was suspended until November 21.
Later on Friday, though, the new boss invited Twitter engineers to join him at the office. He later shared pictures of himself on Saturday midnight with engineers at the Twitter offices, possibly demonstrating that the programmers followed his Friday's call to duty.
The "most amount of people I've ever seen in the building by far," Musk said on Saturday, responding to a picture of the engineers at the Twitter headquarters.
Less than half of the company's roughly 4,000 remaining employees reported signed up to work at "Twitter 2.0."
