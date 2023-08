Donald Trump is back on Twitter.

In his first post since 2021 on the platform, now renamed to X, the former President of the United States shared his mugshot presumably from when he turned himself in at Georgia’s Fulton County jail on charges of election interference.

The caption of the post is a link which leads to Trump’s 2024 election campaign page, which is asking for donations towards the Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee to “evict Crooked Joe Biden from the White House and SAVE AMERICA during this dark chapter in our nation’s history,” says the website.

“Today, at the notoriously violent jail in Fulton County, Georgia, I was ARRESTED despite having committed NO CRIME,” said Trump on the website.