Trump's NFT collection sales soar 445% following indictment news
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's NFT collection is experiencing a resurgence after the news of his criminal indictment made headlines.
Sales of the 45,000-piece collection of Trumps in various positions and macho outfits increased by 445%, or roughly $186,000, as the news spread, according to CryptoSlam.
"The huge jump in sales is particularly notable because March was one of the slowest for the collection as trading volume, prior to the indictment, had fallen by half compared to the previous month," said a Fortune Media report.
The cheapest NFT of the group was up 13% at 0.55 Ether, or slightly under $1,000, as of Friday, as per NFT Price Floor.
Little over $22,000 in purchases were made within a 24-hour period for the NFT collection earlier this year, a sharp decrease from the $4.5 million the project generated when it first went on sale in December.
The NFTs were initially offered for $99 each, and Trump advertised them in a video on his Twitter-alternative Truth Social.
The cryptocurrency dubbed FreedomCoin, formerly known as TrumpCoin, increased by 50% on Friday in addition to the NFTs.
Benefits for '#TeamStormy'
Even though the indictment appears to be increasing the value of Trump-related goods and collectibles, the benefits of the news have apparently profited porn star Stormy Daniels, the center of his indictment.
Daniels tweeted on Thursday, "#TeamStormy merch [and] autograph orders are pouring in," as fans flocked to defend the woman Donald Trump allegedly bribed to keep quiet about an affair, which the former President disputes.
According to the Fortune report, Daniel, whose actual name is Stephanie Clifford, sells goods on her website, like a $30 dog chew toy that looks like Trump.
Following a "MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT," Trump declared the NFTs late last year. The infomercial-like launch video and the shoddy editing of the trading cards were two factors in the figures on the right and left making fun of the NFT line.
When the NFT cards first came out, Trump referred to himself as "your favorite president of all time; better than Lincoln; better than Washington," as per a video on the Collect Trump Cards website.
Each of the 45,000 available NFTs costs $99 to purchase. Those who buy them, according to Trump, enter into a drawing for a chance to meet him at Mar-A-Lago, as well as other prizes. According to the promises of the sale, those who purchased 45 NFTs would be guaranteed a gala dinner with Trump.