Trump's NFT collection sales soar 445% following indictment news

The cheapest NFT of the group was up 13% at 0.55 Ether, or slightly under $1,000, as of Friday, as per NFT Price Floor.

Little over $22,000 in purchases were made within a 24-hour period for the NFT collection earlier this year, a sharp decrease from the $4.5 million the project generated when it first went on sale in December.

The NFTs were initially offered for $99 each, and Trump advertised them in a video on his Twitter-alternative Truth Social.

The cryptocurrency dubbed FreedomCoin, formerly known as TrumpCoin, increased by 50% on Friday in addition to the NFTs.

Benefits for '#TeamStormy'

Even though the indictment appears to be increasing the value of Trump-related goods and collectibles, the benefits of the news have apparently profited porn star Stormy Daniels, the center of his indictment.

Daniels tweeted on Thursday, "#TeamStormy merch [and] autograph orders are pouring in," as fans flocked to defend the woman Donald Trump allegedly bribed to keep quiet about an affair, which the former President disputes.

According to the Fortune report, Daniel, whose actual name is Stephanie Clifford, sells goods on her website, like a $30 dog chew toy that looks like Trump.