Online retail has revolutionized the shopping experience, allowing people to shop from home and save time, especially since the pandemic. However, buying clothing online from the comfort of your own home, can bring its own frustrations.

According to Google, a online survey found that forty-two percent of online shoppers didn't feel represented by the people modeling clothing, and fifty-nine percent felt dissatisfied with an item they had bought online, as it looked different to them in reality.

Now, the search giant is taking virtual shopping to the next level with a new generative artificial intelligence (AI) tool called 'Try On', announced on Wednesday.