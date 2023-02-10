Turkey-Syria earthquake: How to donate and how companies are responding

Companies providing financial help

Companies, philanthropists, and aid organizations from around the world sprang into action soon after news of the earthquake spread to supply assistance to the beleaguered region with donations of food, medicine, and other vital supplies to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts.

On February 8, the insurance company Allianz announced it had donated 6 million euros for earthquake relief and recovery. The same day, the parent company of Zara, Pull&Bear, and Massimo Dutti, Inditex, donated 3 million euros to the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) for the humanitarian emergency in Türkiye and Syria.

According to CNN, Amazon has announced it has activated a planned distribution of disaster relief, including baby food, blankets, medical supplies, and tents, among other items, from its main fulfillment center located in Turkey's capital.

“This immediate delivery is just the beginning of Amazon’s response,” Abe Diaz, head of Amazon’s disaster relief program, said in a statement provided to CNN.

“Over the coming days, we’ll work with local organizations and disaster-relief groups to identify on-the-ground needs and use Amazon’s logistics and delivery network to meet them.”

Other companies stepped forward as well with offers of aid, including Apple's Tim Cook, the Turkish-born founder of Chobani, Hamdi Ulukaya, Starbucks, The Fraport Group, and Fierce Pharma.

our brothers & sisters in #turkey and region desperately need our help. please donate to @tphilanthropy earthquake relief and recovery efforts. i have pledged $1M and will match up to $1M in additional donations to aid those affected by this disaster https://t.co/FEhOf6HUGB pic.twitter.com/bBcvHxYe43 — Hamdi Ulukaya (@hamdiulukaya) February 7, 2023

Several companies within Turkey have stepped up the call to action. Hepsiburada, Getir, YemekSepeti, Trendyol, and LC Waikiki are all making it possible to quickly and easily set up care packages of food, clothing, and supplies to be delivered to the affected zones.

Turkish rock star Haluk Levent has also played an important role in rallying support. He has helped to raise over $2 million in cryptocurrencies through his foundation Ahbap (listed below) as of February 7.

How you can help

If you'd like to donate to rescue and relief efforts in the region affected by Monday's earthquake, there are a number of NGOs and relief organizations on the ground that are in desperate need of donations to help their efforts. Due to weather conditions and damage to roads and infrastructure, getting aid out quickly has proven difficult – showing just how important it is for these efforts to be coordinated.