Turkey-Syria earthquake may have caused the death of whales in Cyprus

Six other whales were discovered dead on Friday between Pachyammos and Polis. As experts suggested, whales primarily communicate and survey their surroundings through underwater sound.

"These animals have an echolocation system which is affected by sea noise," Yiannis loannou of the Fisheries and Marine Research Department told Sigma TV in Cyprus. "It could be military exercises, seismic drills, or naturally the earthquake in the region."

The fisheries research team took autopsy samples from the remains to determine what exactly caused the whales' death.

Seismic waves endanger marine life

Nearly a year ago, two Cuvier's beaked whales were discovered stranded near the beaches of Arillas and Agios Gordios on the island's west. The following day, a third beaked whale came ashore on the beach at Agios Gordios, per the Guardian.