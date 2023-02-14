Trending
Nuclear winter
Bing ChatGPT
Blue Origin
Mars Rover images
X-62 VISTA aircraft
Elon Musk donations
Virgin Orbit rocket

Turkey-Syria earthquake may have caused the death of whales in Cyprus

The earthquake affected all living beings.
Nergis Firtina
| Feb 14, 2023 08:17 AM EST
Created: Feb 14, 2023 08:17 AM EST
culture
A whale is seen washed up dead on the northern shores of Cyprus.
A whale is seen washed up dead on the northern shores of Cyprus.

Cyprus Department of Fisheries and Marine Research/PIO/Reuters 

Could the earthquake that hit southeast Turkey and northwest Syria have caused the death of Cuvier's beaked whales in the Mediterranean Sea? As far as we saw in Cyprus last week, it is pretty probable.

As Euronews reported, several dead whales washed up in Argaka, Paphos, located in the northwestern part of Cyprus, on Thursday.

Six other whales were discovered dead on Friday between Pachyammos and Polis. As experts suggested, whales primarily communicate and survey their surroundings through underwater sound.

"These animals have an echolocation system which is affected by sea noise," Yiannis loannou of the Fisheries and Marine Research Department told Sigma TV in Cyprus. "It could be military exercises, seismic drills, or naturally the earthquake in the region."

The fisheries research team took autopsy samples from the remains to determine what exactly caused the whales' death.

Turkey-Syria earthquake may have caused the death of whales in Cyprus
Cuvier's beaked whale.

HeitiPaves/iStock 

Seismic waves endanger marine life

Nearly a year ago, two Cuvier's beaked whales were discovered stranded near the beaches of Arillas and Agios Gordios on the island's west. The following day, a third beaked whale came ashore on the beach at Agios Gordios, per the Guardian.

Most Popular

According to research, seismic testing can have various detrimental effects on marine species, such as impaired hearing, eating, and communication problems. Studies have discovered connections between seismic testing and decompression sickness in beaked whales, which are deep divers.

As reported by the Guardian, more than 250 dB can be generated by a seismic blast.

Environmental organizations believed that the beachings were related to the SW Cook, a vessel chartered by Hellenic Petroleum that conducted experiments in the Ionian Sea off the coast of Corfu. 

For You
innovationie-premium
Up, close and personal with Mars: ReachBot and the future of space missions

ReachBot, achieves large reach with a small footprint, accessing steep, vertical, and overhanging surfaces in Martian caves.

Deena Theresa | 8/23/2022
An American non-profit organization built the first 3D-printed school in Madagascar
innovationpremiumAn American non-profit organization built the first 3D-printed school in Madagascar
Deena Theresa| 8/10/2022
75+ essential AutoCAD shortcuts and commands for the speedy engineer
diypremium75+ essential AutoCAD shortcuts and commands for the speedy engineer
Christopher McFadden| 10/18/2022
More Stories
culture
David Guetta just deep faked Eminem into one of his tracks
Christopher McFadden| 2/15/2023
culture
Ex-Google CEO says AI as revolutionary for warfare as nuclear weapons
Baba Tamim| 2/15/2023
culture
British man awarded doctorate 52 years after starting his Ph.D.
Ameya Paleja| 2/15/2023