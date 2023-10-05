Turkish archaeologists discover Alexander the Great statue head

Archaeologists from the Düzce Municipality in Turkey announced in a statement the discovery of an Alexander the Great statue head that is nearly in pristine condition.

The rare and unique object was spotted at the top of a Roman-era theater at Konuralp, north of Düzce and near Turkey's northwest coast. It is currently believed to originate from the second century and now resides in the Konuralp Museum where it was delivered by the archaeologists.

Apollo and Medusa

The vast majority of the ancient theater was unearthed in excavations that took place over the last 12 months by the Düzce Municipality, however, the head of the ancient leader and two of Greek god Appolo and mythical monster Medusa were found more recently in explorations taking part in the upper part of the theater.