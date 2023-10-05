Turkish archaeologists discover Alexander the Great statue head

Turkish archaeologists discover Alexander the Great statue headIt is estimated that the object was sculpted 400 years after the ruler's death.Loukia Papadopoulos| Oct 05, 2023 05:24 PM ESTCreated: Oct 05, 2023 05:24 PM ESTcultureThe Alexander the Great statue head.Düzce Municipality Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Archaeologists from the Düzce Municipality in Turkey announced in a statement the discovery of an Alexander the Great statue head that is nearly in pristine condition. The rare and unique object was spotted at the top of a Roman-era theater at Konuralp, north of Düzce and near Turkey's northwest coast. It is currently believed to originate from the second century and now resides in the Konuralp Museum where it was delivered by the archaeologists.Apollo and Medusa The vast majority of the ancient theater was unearthed in excavations that took place over the last 12 months by the Düzce Municipality, however, the head of the ancient leader and two of Greek god Appolo and mythical monster Medusa were found more recently in explorations taking part in the upper part of the theater. See Also Related A 1,700-year-old statue of Greek god Pan unearthed in Istanbul 'Good luck': Metal detectorists find 2,000-year-old statue with giant penis A completely preserved man statue and Greek gods’ heads found in Turkey All statues were studied by history experts and the Turkish Department of Excavations and Research. The experts were able to determine that the portrait head was an accurate representation of Alexander the Great even though it was likely sculpted 400 years after his demise.Düzce Municipality also shared a statement by Konuralp Museum describing the statue. “A dated Alexander head measuring 23 cm (from head to neck) was found. It is depicted with deep, upward-looking eyes made of marble, drill marks on the pupils, and a slightly open mouth that does not reveal much of its teeth. His long curly hair reaches up to his neck and on the sides of his face are two strands of hair that are parted back and in the middle of his forehead just like the mane of a lion. This depiction is a hair type specific to Alexander the Great,” explained the experts from the museum.The famed ancient Greek military commander and ruler Alexander the Great, also known as Alexander III of Macedon, ruled from 356 BCE to 323 BCE. He is regarded as one of the greatest military leaders in history and is honored for his outstanding conquests and impact on the ancient world.Alexander was born in Pella, the capital of the Kingdom of Macedon, to King Philip II of Macedon and Queen Olympias. Following his father's murder in 336 BCE, Alexander was crowned king of Macedon. He began a string of military operations known as the "Macedonian Conquest" or "Alexander's Conquests."Conquering the worldAlexander's invasion of Persia in 334 BCE marked the start of his military adventures. Later, he succeeded in establishing a massive empire that spanned Greece, Egypt, Persia, and the Indian subcontinent. The majority of the then-known planet was included in his conquests.Alexander's life was cut short when he passed away at the age of 32 in Babylon in 323 BCE. His death's precise reason is still up for question among historians, with theories ranging from disease to natural causes to poisoning. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You UCSD engineers' new device stores energy and supports loadPutin announces final success of Skyfall nuclear missileOpenAI may produce the hottest commodity in tech: AI chipsHow air quality systems could solve the biodiversity crisisFrom lost wings to ruptured fuselages, 7 times planes refused to dieUS Navy’s Trident II D5 missile test-fired for 191st timeToo hot to fly? The effects of heatwaves on air travelBridging the gap between doctors and medical technologyWhat is pre-war steel, and why are people stealing it?This AI tongue can tell if a flavor is sweet or salty Job Board