Twitter 2.0 serves ‘90 billion Tweet impressions per day,’ claims Elon Musk

The business tycoon shared some lofty intentions last month. "I think I see a path to Twitter exceeding a billion monthly users in 12 to 18 months," he said.

Also, in the same month, Musk declared that 1.6 million new daily active users had joined the microblogging service in the previous week.

The revised microblogging platform informed advertisers that, following Musk's takeover, its daily user growth had reached an "all-time high" despite the fact that a number of sponsors had abandoned the service due to internal unrest.

Musk's recent efforts to entice users and advertisers have seen him display a large amount of data, showing off the progress of the platform. However, this may have also led to the use of "Twitter Files" an attempt to what he calls "to restore public faith."

'Twitter files' and the 'public faith'

Apparently, the new CEO wasn't satisfied with the previous Twitter regime's decision to censor a news article by the New York Post regarding Hunter Biden's laptop scandal before the 2020 presidential election.

Musk promoted a series of tweets on Friday that appeared to indicate internal business documents showing the previous administration may have hidden or censored news of Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop issue during the 2020 US presidential race.