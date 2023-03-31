Elon Musk confirms that Twitter algorithm will be made public today

Is Twitter a business or non-profit?

While hugely popular, it is hard to argue that Twitter is a significant social media business. Even before Musk's takeover, the social media company was barely scraping through with minimal advertising revenue compared to the likes of Instagram and YouTube, which bring in billions every year.

As CEO of the company, Musk laid off large staff and even cut down perks at work to bring costs under control and save it from potential bankruptcy. As Musk looks to write a new chapter of social media history with Twitter, the real question is whether the company is a business.

Last month, Musk joked that he brought the world's largest non-profit organization for $44 billion.

Say what you want about me, but I acquired the world’s largest non-profit for $44B lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 21, 2023

With advertising revenues failing to pick up, Musk relies on Twitter Blue subscriptions to bring in the money. Almost everything the company is doing now revolves around those who pay $8 a month for premium features on the platform. Recently, the company announced that only Twitter Blue subscribers would be featured in the 'For You' section of the user feed, where users find new and trending content on the platform.

Musk's recent announcement would help all Twitter users understand how the platform works and prioritizes content for sharing.