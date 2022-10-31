Twitter alternatives that stand out to techies, BlueSky, Mastodon and more

The Usual Suspects

FaceBook

SnapChat

Linkedin Premium

Instagram

Pinterest

Tumblr

SlideShare

Those are all perfectly reasonable choices, though, they are already well established in their unique social presences. You aren't always going to be able to just tweet again, like you have been.

Mastodon

The most often referred to as an "alternative" to Twitter is Mastodon. This platform holds itself above the rest, as open-source and decentralized. The platform can't be sold, or go bankrupt because it has no single owner or executive structure.

“At Mastodon, we present a vision of social media that cannot be bought and owned by any billionaire,” Mastodon’s pinned Twitter post reads. “Your ability to communicate online should not be at the whims of a single commercial company!”

On the site, users can create a profile, upload photos and video content and post "toots." Toots are messages up to 500 characters that just happen to look and feel like tweets. The platform has many other features that are also similar to Twitter including a timeline view, "boosts" which function like Twitter's "retweets" and "favorites" similar to likes on Twitter.

There are a number of differences from Twitter. Mastodon does not support advertising of any type, and is free of targeting surveillance. Mastodon has a decentralized design, which means it doesn't host all of its users on the same server, like Twitter does. This has a two-fold impact, users can switch between servers, and each server generally has a limit of hosting a few thousand users at one time.

Discord

This is a gamer chat platform, that has become popular with the Crypto crowds. It is a popular platform that offers an array of options on how people can use to the platform to connect.