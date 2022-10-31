Twitter alternatives that stand out to techies, BlueSky, Mastodon and more
There's a great deal of chatter about Elon Musk taking over Twitter. The tweets are flying, so to speak. The usual suspects for a social media change are listed below, but going one step further is necessary. The four platforms listed after the usual social suspects are what many a tech geek has considered as alternatives to Twitter. This is evidenced in their tweets and in the tech news outlets.
The Usual Suspects
- SnapChat
- Linkedin Premium
- Tumblr
- SlideShare
Those are all perfectly reasonable choices, though, they are already well established in their unique social presences. You aren't always going to be able to just tweet again, like you have been.
Mastodon
The most often referred to as an "alternative" to Twitter is Mastodon. This platform holds itself above the rest, as open-source and decentralized. The platform can't be sold, or go bankrupt because it has no single owner or executive structure.
“At Mastodon, we present a vision of social media that cannot be bought and owned by any billionaire,” Mastodon’s pinned Twitter post reads. “Your ability to communicate online should not be at the whims of a single commercial company!”
On the site, users can create a profile, upload photos and video content and post "toots." Toots are messages up to 500 characters that just happen to look and feel like tweets. The platform has many other features that are also similar to Twitter including a timeline view, "boosts" which function like Twitter's "retweets" and "favorites" similar to likes on Twitter.
There are a number of differences from Twitter. Mastodon does not support advertising of any type, and is free of targeting surveillance. Mastodon has a decentralized design, which means it doesn't host all of its users on the same server, like Twitter does. This has a two-fold impact, users can switch between servers, and each server generally has a limit of hosting a few thousand users at one time.
Discord
This is a gamer chat platform, that has become popular with the Crypto crowds. It is a popular platform that offers an array of options on how people can use to the platform to connect.
Interaction and communication happen in a multitude of ways. there are voice calls, video calls, instant messaging both private 1-on-1, or in private groups. People can share media and use those to communication methods in larger public arena, called "servers."
There are thousands of different servers at Discord, which make for a solid option for people looking to talk about a specific topic, like video game streams, K-pop, or just cute-cat photos compilations. The main challenge on Discord is their server system limits users to following 100 servers, and each server only hosts up to 250,000 users. Although server communities can apply for an increase in total users, the entire system remains smaller than Twitters open system.
Reddit is a large social media platform, and the largest of the Twitter alternatives. It connects people looking to interact on specific topics, in reddit communities. Similar to Discord's servers, Reddit has "subreddits," pages that are dedicated to posts about specific topics that can be general like Reddit's famous "Ask Me Anything" Q&A sessions (r/IAmA) to the specific (r/mealprepsunday) to the outlandish and bizarre (r/breadstapledtotrees).
The differences from Discord are Reddit's formatting and presence, which is that of an old school message board. This as well as its functionality is largely text and uploadable content. There aren't many person-to-person tools for interactions in private, like being able to audio or video call someone. But this is also true of Twitter, which has limited private messaging, and call functions.
A note to users: the platform, founded in 2005 has had some controversy over the company's moderation of violent or offensive material, and hate speech. Reddit has claimed over the years that in the interest of free speech it does not ban content solely for being controversial. But in recent years the company has dedicated more resources towards regulating hate speech that violates the user guidelines.
BlueSky
Announced just a few days ago, BlueSky beta is coming online soon. This promising soon-to-be-launch platform is being created by Twitter co-founder, Jack Dorsey. The platform started as a Twitter nonprofit initiative in 2019 under Dorsey, while he was still CEO of Twitter. BlueSky has a decentralized protocol, which is different than most social media platforms. The BlueSky team states that users on the platform will have control over their own data and algorithms. BlueSky has made a point to say there will be "account portability." Essentially users will be able to own their own published content and have the ability to move posts across different social media networks.
Despite getting its start with ties to Twitter, the platform was begun with an entirely independent staff, and company had made sure to state that Elon Musk takeover of Twitter would not affect the operation or independence of BlueSky. As a public benefit project funded by Twitter, the company has no obligation to return revenue to its shareholders. Twitter also has no controlling stake in BlueSky.
Just two weeks ago the company announced the app would launch soon, and that 30,000 people have signed on to the waitlist. BlueSky is currently asking people if they would like to test the Beta version that will come out before the final public version.
