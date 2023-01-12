Twitter considers auctioning unused usernames to increase revenue

If true, Musk-led Twitter could be raking up another avenue to make money for the platform, where revenues have dipped since the takeover. Unsure of Musk's policies surrounding acceptable speech on the social media website, advertisers have paused placing ads on the platform, which previously generated a sizeable revenue.

Musk, on the other hand, is looking at Twitter's users to make the platform financially independent as it rolls out new features and expects users to pay a fee of $8 a month to get special perks such as a verification tick on the website. The idea launched earlier, had to be rolled back due to concerns of impersonation and was relaunched last month.

Twitter needs a lot of money

Interesting Engineering has previously reported that Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter came through a bank funding loan. The social media company's interest payments exceed a billion dollars a year. Unless Musk figures out a way to make money real fast, he could end up financing the interest payments, or the company could be staring at bankruptcy, something Musk himself hasn't ruled out.