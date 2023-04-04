Trending
Elon Musk changed Twitter home page logo from bird to a Shiba Inu. But why?

The price of Dogecoin has gone up, while that of Twitter continues to plummet.
Ameya Paleja
| Apr 04, 2023 10:33 AM EST
Created: Apr 04, 2023 10:33 AM EST
culture
Dogecoin cryptocurrency coin close-up

Dennis Diatel Photography/iStock 

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has now pulled off another trick at the social media platform that will make its loyal users cringe. The bird logo on the website was replaced by an image of Shiba Inu, the dog that has inspired the cryptocurrency Dogecoin. As always, there is only speculation on why Musk must have done so.

In February this year, Twitter users for forced to see Elon Musk's replies and tweets in their 'For You' feed, irrespective of whether they followed him on the social media platform or not.

Although Musk attributed this to a bug in the platform's algorithm, it would have likely served a purpose for any vested CEO to ensure that such incidents do not repeat on the platform.

Not Elon Musk, though!

Pushing Dogecoin on Twitter

Musk's affinity for Dogecoin is well known. Not only does his electric vehicle company Tesla accept Doge as a method of payment for its merchandise, but Musk has also endorsed the cryptocurrency to other brands such as McDonald's, on more than one occasion.

After replacing the Twitter bird logo with the Shiba Inu image, Musk even tweeted,

But the move has left many questions unanswered. Some believe that Musk has just done this as an April Fool's joke but given the state of staff at Twitter, it was rolled out three days late.

Musk also tweeted this, around the time, the change was brought about.

So, it could be that Musk is indeed making a joke and users could expect this change to be rolled back soon.

On a serious note, the change could be a tactic to divert attention from the news of a $258 billion lawsuit filed against Elon Musk, where he has been accused of running a pyramid scheme supporting Dogecoin.

Alternatively, Musk is taunting the plaintiffs of the case, as he seeks that the complaint be dismissed by the court.

Either way, Musk's move has sent up the price of Dogecoin which was trading at $0.077 before the Twitter logo was changed to $0.1046 afterward, a 26 percent change, CoinDesk reported.

With the press office now defunct at Twitter, there is no way of getting a meaningful statement out of the social media company on the reasons for this change.

That's Musk is toying with the company's identity at a time when its valuation has dropped to less than half since the formal takeover, six months ago, raises more questions about how Musk plans to run it in the near future.

