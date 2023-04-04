Elon Musk changed Twitter home page logo from bird to a Shiba Inu. But why?

In February this year, Twitter users for forced to see Elon Musk's replies and tweets in their 'For You' feed, irrespective of whether they followed him on the social media platform or not.

Please stay tuned while we make adjustments to the uh .… “algorithm” — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 14, 2023

Although Musk attributed this to a bug in the platform's algorithm, it would have likely served a purpose for any vested CEO to ensure that such incidents do not repeat on the platform.

Not Elon Musk, though!

Pushing Dogecoin on Twitter

Musk's affinity for Dogecoin is well known. Not only does his electric vehicle company Tesla accept Doge as a method of payment for its merchandise, but Musk has also endorsed the cryptocurrency to other brands such as McDonald's, on more than one occasion.

I will eat a happy meal on tv if @McDonalds accepts Dogecoin — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 25, 2022

After replacing the Twitter bird logo with the Shiba Inu image, Musk even tweeted,

But the move has left many questions unanswered. Some believe that Musk has just done this as an April Fool's joke but given the state of staff at Twitter, it was rolled out three days late.

Musk also tweeted this, around the time, the change was brought about.

So, it could be that Musk is indeed making a joke and users could expect this change to be rolled back soon.

On a serious note, the change could be a tactic to divert attention from the news of a $258 billion lawsuit filed against Elon Musk, where he has been accused of running a pyramid scheme supporting Dogecoin.