Twitter's $8 'blue check' rollout delayed indefinitely by Elon Musk once again

The new CEO saw a monetization opportunity in this that could help him fill in the revenue blanks that had started appearing since he took over. Advertisers have deserted the platform following uncertainty over Twitter's policies and how it will handle hate speech when Musk insists on being a free speech absolutist.

Musk's Flip Flop on Twitter Blue

As Interesting Engineering had reported earlier, Musk was looking to earn as much as $20 per user per month from this service. However, he settled on an $8 fee soon after. Musk, who had given concerned Twitter staff a week to roll out this feature or be fired, first had to delay the launch due to mid-term elections in the U.S.

However, when the service was eventually launched, it opened a can of worms as impersonators flooded the platform overnight and created spoof tweets posing as defense suppliers, pharmaceutical companies, and even Musk himself.

Musk and colleagues at Twitter tried to add another layer of verification by adding a gray tick that only governments, companies, and entities of eminence could receive, but this had to be rolled back too. As of now, vestiges of the gray tick remain on the platform, while Twitter Blue was withdrawn, and efforts were made to remove impersonators.