Twitter cash flow is negative after heavy debt, loss of ad revenue says Elon Musk

Cash flow at social media platform Twitter is currently negative, former CEO and owner Elon Musk wrote in a tweet on Saturday. Musk has attributed this to a 50 percent decline in advertisement revenue and a "heavy debt load".

Both the factors listed by Musk are the result of his actions. The legal team at Twitter dragged Musk to court after the world's richest person tried to wiggle out of the $44 billion offer he had made in April 2022.

Musk financed the deal by offloading some of his Tesla stock but also taking on the loan whose interest payments tally up to one billion dollars a year, Interesting Engineering has previously reported.