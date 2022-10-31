Elon Musk's Twitter reportedly will charge $20 a month as subscription fees

It has barely been three full days, but Elon Musk is already making changes. According to another report from The Verge, the website's page for logged-off users now appears differently and has set the tone for how Musk's reign as CEO will be at the company.

Previously, a decision like this would lead to weeks of discussions at Twitter but with a new CEO in charge, it was done almost overnight. The move to increase subscription fees is also expected to be implemented soon enough but allegedly carries a rider of losing the job if not done.

A week to implement or lay off

Musk's acquisition of Twitter was accompanied by the news of massive layoffs at Twitter. The Tesla CEO believes that Twitter is bloated and has plans to reduce the workforce by as much as 75 percent.

Reports suggest that managers have been tasked with drawing up lists of team members who could be laid off, and in the meantime, Musk is looking to implement a move that will boost revenues.

Casey Newton at Platformer was the first to report that Twitter might be considering a charge for verification but it now appears that a $19.99 subscription fee would have to be paid to retain the verified status on the platform.

Interestingly, the implementation of this change might even decide the fate of many engineers at the company. Musk has allegedly given a November 7 deadline for this change to come into effect, failing which the employees tasked could be fired, The Verge said in its report.