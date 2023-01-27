Twitter co-founder: Future 'does not look good,' highlights Mastodon

Stone was asked if Musk was the right owner for Twitter and he replied: “It doesn’t seem like it right now, but I could be wrong.”

He explained that improvements he led during his four-year stay at Twitter, particularly in morale and overseeing content, have now been lost under Musk’s new controversial leadership.

“We made a lot of improvements in those areas. And that’s all gone now,” he noted.

However, Stone did say that the concept of Twitter would survive even if the social media platform itself did not. To highlight his point, he alluded to the success of alternative platforms such as Mastodon.

Ads are too frequent on Twitter and too big. Taking steps to address both in coming weeks. — Mr. Tweet (@elonmusk) January 21, 2023

“I don’t know that Twitter as a company is going to succeed forever but the idea of Twitter I think will be around,” he said.

“It would only matter that Twitter the idea continued. And that’s happened. That seems to be happening already. Mastodon seems to be winning the open-source, decentralized version of Twitter. People seem to be going there.”

“I don’t know the future. I don’t know what’s gonna happen and maybe things will be great in a year and [it] had to go through this trial by fire. But, right now it does not look good, I would say,” he explained.

More platforms, more problems

Last October, Elon Musk completed his move to acquire Twitter after a short legal brawl, but the joy of the move was short-lived. He proceeded to fire the top brass the same day, and then moved on to firing more than half of Twitter’s staff.