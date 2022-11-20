Twitter could ‘face outage’ during FIFA World Cup 2022, claims insider

He explained that an incident of malfunction or poor service is almost a certainty during the World Cup in Qatar. He also speculated a 90 percent possibility of something going wrong that users would see.

Twitter is “likely to struggle with traffic at kickoff, and may crash,” he said. “If we’re lucky, it will recover with minimal disruption.”

Twitter has suffered from major cuts made by billionaire Elon Musk since he purchased the platform in October.

Around half of the company’s 7,500 workforce were laid off in the first week of Musk's acquisition followed by four in five of the firm’s 5,500 contractors in the second week. This week a further 1,000 or more workers resigned after Musk demanded they opt into future employment.

Sensitive to heavy traffic

This makes the company particularly sensitive to the expected flow of traffic during the World Cup.

“Traffic gets very spiky during big events, so any big play or controversial call will drive a very sudden surge of traffic – and the infrastructure would have to absorb the impact,” said the former employee. “Under other circumstances there would be plenty of people watching things and making sure any hotspots get dealt with.”

First World Cup match on Sunday! Watch on Twitter for best coverage & real-time commentary. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

He further added that up to his dismissal, he knew of no plans in place to handle issues likely to arise during the World Cup. “None that I know of. We should have been doing things weeks ago,” he added.