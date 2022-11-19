Twitter engineers heed the chief’s call to headquarters, Musk posts images

"Just leaving Twitter HQ code review," the billionaire tweeted at 1:30 am local time.

Musk had requested a meeting with "anyone who actually writes software" at Twitter, on Friday afternoon, in a series of emails sent 24 hours earlier.

The team was directed to Musk's new office on the 10th floor of the headquarters for the meeting, where he has been largely living since the takeover, according to media sources.

Elon Musk with Engineers and coders at his Twitter office.

Employees were instructed by Musk to submit a "bullet point" overview of their code for the last six months, as well as "up to 10 screenshots of the most salient lines of code."

Musk had instructed staff to decide by Thursday afternoon whether to sign up for his "very hardcore" version of "Twitter 2.0" or resign.

The new chief's directions followed a series of resignations in response to the billionaire's earlier order.

Tweeple debate over Musk's Twitter

"What I'm hearing from Twitter employees; It looks like roughly 75% of the remaining 3,700ish Twitter employees have not opted to stay after the 'hardcore' email," Kylie Robinson, a tech reporter with Fortune Magazine wrote in a series of tweets on Friday.