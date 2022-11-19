Twitter engineers heed the chief’s call to headquarters, Musk posts images
Elon Musk has tweeted pictures of himself on Saturday at the Twitter offices with the engineers, possibly demonstrating that the programmers heeded his Friday's call to work.
The business magnate had invited surviving staff members to a meeting when some employees allegedly resigned last week after being required to report to work physically.
"Just leaving Twitter HQ code review," the billionaire tweeted at 1:30 am local time.
Musk had requested a meeting with "anyone who actually writes software" at Twitter, on Friday afternoon, in a series of emails sent 24 hours earlier.
The team was directed to Musk's new office on the 10th floor of the headquarters for the meeting, where he has been largely living since the takeover, according to media sources.
Employees were instructed by Musk to submit a "bullet point" overview of their code for the last six months, as well as "up to 10 screenshots of the most salient lines of code."
Musk had instructed staff to decide by Thursday afternoon whether to sign up for his "very hardcore" version of "Twitter 2.0" or resign.
The new chief's directions followed a series of resignations in response to the billionaire's earlier order.
Tweeple debate over Musk's Twitter
"What I'm hearing from Twitter employees; It looks like roughly 75% of the remaining 3,700ish Twitter employees have not opted to stay after the 'hardcore' email," Kylie Robinson, a tech reporter with Fortune Magazine wrote in a series of tweets on Friday.
"Even though the deadline has passed, everyone still has access to their systems," she said.
In response, another user, Kyrstin Munson, revealed her experience working with Musk for ten years in a series of tweets possibly directed at Musk haters or critics.
"While you all are crying over Twitter's death, maybe I can help reframe for you all whats happening and why. I worked with Elon for 10+ years at Tesla & here's my take," she wrote, hashtagging #RIPTwitter, a trend started by Musk's critics.
"Elon thrives on being able to directly connect with you all so he can get an accurate pulse of what needs to be solved. Needless to say, he heard all your complaints, has a big heart and bigger vision for how improving communication channels can help across the board."
Twitter headquarters was unexpectedly closed on Thursday after hundreds of staff resigned after refusing to comply with Elon Musk's order for a "very harsh" reset of the social media firm, according to Business Insider. The offices will resume on Monday, November 21.
Twitter 2.0
Twitter headquarters were unexpectedly closed on Thursday after hundreds of workers abruptly left the firm after rejecting Elon Musk's "new vision for the social platform," Twitter 2.0, Business insider reported on Monday.
About an hour after Musk's deadline of 5 pm ET for Twitter employees to formally agree to his new, "very hardcore" intentions for the firm, the closure occurred.
Less than half of the company's roughly 4,000 remaining employees signed up to work at "Twitter 2.0," according to Insider.
According to the New York Times, 1,200 people resigned as a result of Musk's new demands.
However, it would be interesting to see how the new chief handles all these challenges while shuffling between his other business ventures.
