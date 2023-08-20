Twitter erases photos from 2011-2014, users panic

Twitter, which is now known as X after being acquired by Elon Musk last year, has sparked a wave of panic among its long-time users as it seems to have erased all the photos posted on the platform between 2011 and 2014. The links that used Twitter’s own URL shortener are also not working. The reason behind this massive deletion is not clear yet, but many users are worried about losing their memories and data.

Twitter’s link-shortening domain

As per a Forbes report, The issue came to light on Saturday when Tom Coates, a user who joined Twitter in 2007, tweeted about it.

More vandalism from @elonmusk. Twitter has now removed all media posted before 2014. Thats - so far - almost a decade of pictures and videos from the early 2000s removed from the service.



For example, here’s a search of my media tweets from before 2014. https://t.co/FU6K34oqmA — Tom Coates (@tomcoates) August 19, 2023

The problem seems to be related to Twitter’s link-shortening domain, which is the new URL that Twitter generates to track user activity. This domain is apparently not functioning properly and causing the images and links to disappear.