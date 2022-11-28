Twitter could soon exceed “a billion monthly users,” says chief Elon Musk

According to the billionaire, user active minutes were also at a record high, averaging nearly 8 billion active minutes per day in the last seven days as of November 15, a rise of 30 percent in comparison to the same period last year.

I think I see a path to Twitter exceeding a billion monthly users in 12 to 18 months — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2022

Meanwhile, hate speech impressions had decreased as of November 13 compared to October of last year, a key concern for advertisers who have pulled their dollars from the platform.

Musk also added that he is dedicated to building a "Twitter 2.0 The Everything App" that will boast features like encrypted direct messages, payments, and long-form tweets.

So far, however, the chief’s plans have not proved fruitful. Musk was recently forced to pause his 8$ per month Twitter Blue service, which allowed anyone to pay the subscription for the blue verification tick. This is because users began to abuse the system by impersonating well-known brands and famous people.

As an example, Twitter gave a blue check verified mark to an account of Jesus Christ which came as a surprise to many as Musk is known for his aversion to fake accounts.

In addition, the first feature that Musk created was killed under 24 hours. The 'Official Account' Badge was up in early November for a limited number of accounts but was soon ended.

The word 'Official' would be shown on the accounts that had been verified by Twitter staff as being who they claim to be. This was to replace the Twitter Blue check mark that had previously been the way the social media platform verified its accounts.