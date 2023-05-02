Twitter founder Jack Dorsey says Elon Musk is not the best leader for Twitter

Jack Dorsey does not think that current CEO Elon Musk is the best leader at Twitter, the company he founded in 2006. Dorsey was replying to a question from a user on his new social media platform BlueSky, which is being suggested as an alternative to Twitter.

Dorsey had some nice things to say about Musk previously when he called the Tesla CEO's account his favorite on Twitter in 2016. Last year, when Musk revealed his stake in the social media platform, Dorsey was quite happy and even offered him a seat on Twitter's board. However, Dorsey soon left Twitter after Musk's acquisition and focused his attention on BlueSky, a decentralized social media platform.