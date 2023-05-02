Twitter founder Jack Dorsey says Elon Musk is not the best leader for Twitter

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey says Elon Musk is not the best leader for TwitterNor should the Twitter board have forced a sale.Ameya Paleja| May 02, 2023 06:29 AM ESTCreated: May 02, 2023 06:29 AM ESTcultureJack Dorsey and Elon Musk.1 , 2 Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Jack Dorsey does not think that current CEO Elon Musk is the best leader at Twitter, the company he founded in 2006. Dorsey was replying to a question from a user on his new social media platform BlueSky, which is being suggested as an alternative to Twitter.Dorsey had some nice things to say about Musk previously when he called the Tesla CEO's account his favorite on Twitter in 2016. Last year, when Musk revealed his stake in the social media platform, Dorsey was quite happy and even offered him a seat on Twitter's board. However, Dorsey soon left Twitter after Musk's acquisition and focused his attention on BlueSky, a decentralized social media platform. See Also Dorsey critical of Musk's acquisitionDorsey was appreciative of Musk for his action in his comments made on BlueSky, which users have begun referring to as "skeets". Calling him the "only alternative" to Twitter being taken over by "Wall Street activists", Dorsey told Business Insider that Twitter would not have survived as a public company and would have ended up being owned by hedge funds. Behind the scenes, Dorsey was part of a group that was helping facilitate Musk's acquisition of Twitter and even helped arrange a phone call between the Tesla CEO and Parag Aggarwal, then CEO of Twitter, The Wall Street Journal said in a report. According to regulatory filings, Dorsey also sold his stake in Twitter as Musk took it private. However, he isn't pleased with how the deal turned out. Most Popular Twitter is giving anyone who pays $8 a month a verification tickaprott/iStock To begin with, Dorsey does not think that Musk "acted right" after he realized that his timing was wrong. Interesting Engineering has extensively reported how Musk tried to wiggle out of his initial $44 billion offer after the U.S. Federal Reserve began increasing interest rates and the valuation of tech stocks fell. The former CEO of Twitter did not agree with Twitter Board's decision to force the sale on Musk, either, through a lawsuit that was later settled. "It all went south", Dorsey wrote on BlueSky, the platform he started building while at Twitter, which was then spun off as a company in 2021, where he joined the Board. BlueSky, which looks much like Twitter but operates in a decentralized fashion, is now available on both Android and iOS platforms. Over a million users are currently on its waitlist, CEO Jay Graber told The Verge last month. Many are expected to be Twitter users who are tired of the changes Musk has introduced since taking up the role of the CEO. Musk's changes include a paid verification service that replaces legacy blue ticks on the platform and introducing new labels for organizations as well as the ability to trade in stock and crypto. A Bluesky user asked Dorsey if Musk was the best possible leader for Twitter to which the former CEO replied negatively. With BlueSky, users are likely to get the bare bones of Twitter, which attracted users to the platform in the first place. However, the platform is available only to those who have an invite and Twitter is flooding up with memes about users wanting to get on BlueSky. Will Dorsey be able to create the magic twice? Only time will tell.HomeCultureSHOW COMMENT (1) For You Ask not for whom the eVTOLs…Elon Musk's Starlink satellites got 'invisibility' upgrades. What do astronomers say?Right to repair: Colorado becomes first state in the US to pass the lawOur understanding of reverse osmosis has just been proven wrongCompany is attempting to restart a shuttered US nuclear plant for the first timeSouth Korea aims to deliver the world's first solid state-batteries for EVsTwo massive gravity batteries are nearing completion in the US and ChinaLightSail 2 proved flight by light is possible, now passes the torch to NASAA novel membrane desalination approach may provide potable water from seawaterDawn of the Space Age: Past, present, and future of propulsion technology More Stories scienceSWOT: Expert reveals how radar tech will track Earth's water pulse like never beforeSade Agard| 4/23/2023cultureThe 'Sputnik Moment' upended the global order once, but won't do so againJohn Loeffler| 11/13/2022scienceLego-like recycling will transform how we use these future plasticsSade Agard| 10/6/2022