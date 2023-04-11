Twitter Inc., is dead after being merged into Elon Musk's X Corp

Elon Musk shared a picture of the company's headquarters in San Francisco, where the letter 'w' was missing from its name. Prior to that, the bird logo went missing from the app and was replaced by a Shiba Inu, the mascot of Dogecoin. It appeared that Musk was simply not bothered about retaining the identity of Twitter and now we are just getting to know the reasons behind it.

Twitter has ceased to exist

After Musk completed the takeover of Twitter in October last year, the company went private and its public relations department was shut down. Media outlets have reported time and again that requests for comments from the company now get a poop emoji as a standard response. So, it would be silly to expect any formal announcement regarding Twitter's status from the company itself.

That it has ceased to exist came to light in the court filing on April 4, where Twitter a defendant told the court that it has been merged into X Corp and is owned by X Holdings Corp.

In its report, Slate said that the change has been in the works since April 2022, when Musk made his $44 billion offer for Twitter. Back then, Musk registered X Holdings I, II, and III in the state of Delaware to acquire the social media platform. X Holdings II was to merge with Twitter, while III would take on the loan to finance the purchase while Holdings I would give Musk the ownership control over the entity.