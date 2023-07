Meta’s highly-anticipated, "text-based conversation" app, Threads is live and amassed 10 million users within the first seven hours of its launch.

Instagram's rival app to Twitter, is now available on Apple and Google's Play in 100 countries - except for the European Union where regulatory concerns have delayed its launch. Despite this, it has already leapfrogged Twitter alternatives BlueSky and Mastodon in the number of active users.

“Instagram is where billions of people around the world connect over photos and videos. Our vision with Threads is to take what Instagram does best and expand that to text, creating a positive and creative space to express your ideas,” wrote Meta in a blog post.