Twitter launches encrypted DMs for paid users

Twitter has officially launched encrypted DMs for paid users. However, the security feature doesn’t yet live up to Musk’s claim that he will implement end-to-end (E2E) encryption for complete privacy.

This is according to a report by 9to5Mac published on Thursday.

In a new tweet, even Musk himself claimed you shouldn't trust his service yet.

Early version of encrypted direct messages just launched.



Try it, but don’t trust it yet. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023

This is because Twitter messages have not been encrypted in any form yet. Musk has made a promise to fix this, stating that “the acid test is that I could not see your DMs even if there was a gun to my head.” This means he will have to install E2E encryption.