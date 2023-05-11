Twitter launches encrypted DMs for paid users

Twitter launches encrypted DMs for paid usersBut the feature comes with many limitations.Loukia Papadopoulos| May 11, 2023 07:46 AM ESTCreated: May 11, 2023 07:46 AM ESTcultureTwitter headquarters.Sundry Photography/iStock Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Twitter has officially launched encrypted DMs for paid users. However, the security feature doesn’t yet live up to Musk’s claim that he will implement end-to-end (E2E) encryption for complete privacy.This is according to a report by 9to5Mac published on Thursday.In a new tweet, even Musk himself claimed you shouldn't trust his service yet.Early version of encrypted direct messages just launched.Try it, but don’t trust it yet.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023This is because Twitter messages have not been encrypted in any form yet. Musk has made a promise to fix this, stating that “the acid test is that I could not see your DMs even if there was a gun to my head.” This means he will have to install E2E encryption. See Also Meanwhile, security engineering executive Christopher Stanley said the firm was introducing “phase 1” of encrypted DMs.“Super excited about launching Phase 1 of our Encrypted DM’s project! Twitter seeks to be the most trusted platform on the internet, and encrypted Direct Messages are an important part of that,” he said.“As Elon Musk said, when it comes to Direct Messages, the standard should be, if someone puts a gun to our heads, we still can’t access your messages. We’re not quite there yet, but we’re working on it. Until then, here is the Encrypted Direct Message we are releasing – a new way of communicating on Twitter that will appear as separate conversations alongside your existing Direct Messages in your inbox.” Most Popular Limited protectionTwitter’s support documents clearly state that current messaging features have limited protection.“Currently, we do not offer protections against man-in-the-middle attacks. As a result, if someone–for example, a malicious insider, or Twitter itself as a result of a compulsory legal process–were to compromise an encrypted conversation, neither the sender or receiver would know,” states the document, according to 9to5Mac while revealing it is working on some additional mechanisms that are bound to make these attacks less frequent.“When signature checks and safety numbers are implemented, man-in-the-middle attacks should be difficult, if not impossible, and both senders and recipients should be alerted in the event of an attack.”The question on everyone's mind remains when will E2E encryption be implemented? HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Cosmic controversy: James Webb Telescope findings challenge best-established theoriesEngineers test novel navigation technology for NASA's Artemis mission in Arizona desertThe JET nuclear fusion project spells an exciting futureSmall portable nuclear reactors could power up to 1,000 households, here's how they workScientists recreate Neptune's 'diamonds rain' conditions on EarthSpider-like robotic AI arms can be attached to and controlled by humansDARPA is making Nikola Tesla's dream of wireless energy a realityCompany is attempting to restart a shuttered US nuclear plant for the first timeFIFA World Cup in Qatar: It's 'the hand of God' vs. the hand of technologyUS firm unveils game-changing small nuclear reactor that can power 300,000 homes More Stories innovationBreathing new life into obsolete tech: Dalibor Farny makes Nixie tubes from scratchDeena Theresa| 8/20/2022scienceHere's what complex primate societies can teach us about sex and genderDerya Ozdemir| 7/28/2022innovation‘Not progress’: NASA’s giant SLS rocket is expensive and late, ex-Deputy Administrator saysChris Young| 8/30/2022