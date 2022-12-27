Elon Musk says Twitter no longer 'in the fast lane to bankruptcy'

This is possibly the first bit of positive news from the social media company after Musk's takeover, which ran like a saga since April and nearly ended in a courtroom drama. Musk blew the bankruptcy bugle within days of taking over the company and firing its top brass. His revelation led to an exodus of more top executives at the company.

Musk's cost-cutting measures

Musk was wary of Twitter's expenses even before he took over the company, which he viewed as bloated. Reports had emerged that he could fire as many as 5,000 employees as a cost-cutting measure. When the company did announce layoffs, it trimmed down multiple teams inside the organization, at times leaving skeletal staff or worse to handle the day-to-day workings.

Reports also suggest that Musk reduced employee perks such as company lunches, costing as much as $400 a meal. These moves seemed to have given Musk the confidence that the company may be out of danger of bankruptcy in the immediate future.

He also warned against complacency at this stage when he tweeted,

Twitter isn’t secure yet, just not in the fast lane to bankruptcy. Still much work to do. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 25, 2022

This isn't the first time, Musk has warned of bankruptcy at a company he owns. Last year, as employees at his space venture SpaceX were looking to unwind for the Thanksgiving holidays, he fired off an email warning them of bankruptcy risk and asking them to return to the company offices to get the job of developing Raptor engines done.